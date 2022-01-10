Daily news update: Parliament building not insured, Moti brothers, Nehawu confusion

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Daily news update 10 January

The National Assembly building in Parliament precinct destroyed by fire wasn’t insured, leaving the massive costs to rebuild to the taxpayer.

The Department of Public Works acting director-general Imtiaz Fazel broke the news to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday, telling them the houses of Parliament do not have insurance cover.

The fire affected both the Old Assembly Wing and the National Assembly Wing of the buildings of Parliament, which house the chambers of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The four Moti brothers who were kidnapped last year, held for three weeks, and released unharmed. Photo: Supplied to Polokwane Review

The investigation into the mysterious kidnapping of the four Moti brothers in Polokwane in October last year has encountered a significant hurdle, after reports that police are no longer able to speak to the victims emerged.

eNCA reported on Sunday morning that the family have also relocated to Dubai, after details were revealed to the channel by police’s Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

Netshiunda said the interdict, instituted by the boys’ father, Naazim, was sprung on police, and meant they could not “go anywhere close to the children”, or interview them or any family members.

EMS and fire services look on as smoke pours out of the Parliamentary building. Photo: Supplied

The National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), which organises staff of Parliament, says it’s been caught off guard by Parliament’s accusation on Sunday that it instructed members not to report for duty at the precinct.

Parliament’s Sunday statement “noted a public statement by Nehawu, instructing members not to report to the precincts due to the recent fires.”

Parliament went on to accuse the union of making “unhelpful public exchanges.” Nehawu’s alleged statement could not be found on its website or its Twitter account.

Cele condemns police killing in Mpumalanga. Picture: Police Ministry.

Police Minister Bheki Cele condemned the killing of Mpumalanga station commander, Colonel Beauty Marivate, who was gunned down in action.

Cele was delivering a eulogy at the burial of 55-year-old Colonel Marivate, who met her untimely death while responding to a supermarket robbery on 30 December 2021.

She was killed when an armed gang opened fire on her vehicle as she arrived on the scene.

A close-up of Salvinia minima. Photo: Forest & Kim Starr

After the news that the Hartebeespoort Dam would never fully be ridded of the invasive water hyacinth, a new pesky species of plant has proven to be equally difficult to control.

According to Invasive Species South Africa (ISSA), the small salvinia (Salvinia minima) officially became a “secondary invasion” aquatic weed in May last year.

Rhodes University’s Centre for Biological Control (CBC) celebrated brief success in curbing Hartbeespoort Dam’s hyacinth invasion, dubbed the “world’s worst aquatic weed”, after the release of tiny insects called weevils, which feed on the invasive plants.

Photo compilation: Twitter

Gift of the Givers is helping East London residents with warm meals and sleeping bags after their homes were swept away by severe floods on Saturday.

Areas such as Mdantsane, Duncan Village in East London, Dutywa and Buffalo City Metro were hit by heavy flooding, leaving many homeless.

The disaster relief organisation said it received requests for help from community leaders, local mayors, Cogta MEC [Xolile Nqatha] and Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

Low water bridge in Rabie and End Street. Picture: Supplied

Tshwane officials have had their hands full responding to distress calls due to flooding in the capital city.

Two vehicles were trapped on the low water bridge in Rabie and End Street on Friday.

Tshwane Emergency Services Department said vehicle occupants from both vehicles had escaped safely. One vehicle was only recovered on Saturday morning.

ALSO READ: Daily news update: ANC birthday, MKMVA picket, EFF rally