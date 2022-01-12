Make use of second-chance matric support programme – Motshekga

Reitumetse Makwea

The second-chance matric support programme – which has been dubbed successful by the department of basic education for the last five years – has helped many turn their lives around, young or old people who didn’t reach matric, failed the examinations or needed to improve their marks.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga urged people to register for the programme before 15 February in order to write the exams in June.

“We’ve had very good results of young people.

“Indeed, some are working, some are in different careers and they want to improve, while others want to go back to university,” she said.

According to 52-year-old Kgomotso Lebuso, who was part of the first year of the programme, even though unemployment in the country was high, she believed those with a matric were more likely to be employed, especially after the Covid lockdown level 5, and that those without a matric were worse off.

“A matric certificate has a lot of value in allowing anyone to unlock work opportunities and further education and training,” she told The Citizen.

“Whether we like it or not, it is a fact that people who have matric or any other certificate that shows you went beyond Grade 9 are likely to be employed, which is what pushed me to go for mine.”

Lebuso, who is in her fourth year as an education student at the Tshwane University of Technology, said she had enrolled for the second-chance programme in the first year it started in order to pursue her dream of being a teacher and opening her own early childhood development institution.

“I’ve always wanted to be a teacher and when my dreams were crushed because I became a teenage mom, I thought it was the end for me,” she said.

According to the basic education department, the purpose of the second-chance matric support programme was to provide support to people who did not meet the pass requirements of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations.

“It affords South Africans a second chance of acquiring a NSC, which will be much needed for participating in the mainstream economy or furthering their studies in higher education institutions,” Motshekga said.

Khanyisile Dladla, 20, said the pressure of going back to school full time after failing matric was the reason many people decided not to upgrade or improve theirGrade 12 results.

“Let’s face it, the gossiping from other pupils and teachers can bruise anyone’s ego and when you’re an outspoken person like myself, you’ll always get those hurtful comments on why you’re repeating,” she added.

“So going back to the same school full time and wearing your uniform again is not really ideal.

“When I heard about the second-chance programme, I felt like some kind of weight was lifted off my shoulders.”