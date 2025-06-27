Mpumalanga school principal suspended for alleged sexual assault

Feminist organisation Wise4Afrika welcomed the school principal's suspension.

Education experts and organisations fighting against gender-based violence have welcomed the suspension of a Mpumalanga high school principal who is accused of sexual harassment.

Mpumalanga Department of Education spokesperson Jasper Zwane said the principal of Magwagwaza Secondary School in Bushbuckridge has been placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect due to serious allegations of sexual harassment.

“This action has been taken to enable an investigation into the matter and to safeguard the best interests of learners. The department treats all allegations of sexual misconduct with the utmost seriousness and acts in strict accordance with the Employment of Educators Act (Act No. 76 of 1998),” said Zwane.

“In particular, section 17 of the Act provides for the mandatory dismissal of any educator found guilty of serious misconduct, including committing an act of sexual assault against a learner, engaging in a sexual relationship with a learner, and encouraging or coercing a learner to participate in sexual acts.”

He said the department would also refer the matter to the South African Council for Educators (SACE), which has the authority to deregister educators found guilty of sexual misconduct, thereby prohibiting their re-employment in any educational institution within the country.

Zwane added that the department was deeply disturbed by the allegations.

“We call on parents, learners, and members of the school community to continue to report any suspected incidents of sexual misconduct by educators or any other individual to the law enforcement institutions, including the South African Police Service (Saps), and to the department.”

Advocate Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, director of the feminist organisation Wise4Afrika, welcomed the department’s action. “This decisive action must be seen as a way to end gender-based violence tolerance and minimisation of the harm sexual harassment inflicts on learners and to the entire school and families,” she said.

Education expert Henrick Makaneta said it was shocking that a principal has been accused of sexual harassment.

“There is no doubt that these are serious allegations. It is disappointing that a senior education practitioner whose duty is to protect learners is implicated in such an unlawful act… Police should speed up the investigations to ensure that justice is served.”

