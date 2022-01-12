Limpopo horror accident update: 17 dead in head-on collision

Cheryl Kahla

A 22-seater Iveco bus and a Toyota SUV collided on the N1 near Mookgophong off-ramp in Limpopo on Tuesday when the driver of the SUV reportedly lost control when the tyre burst.

Limpopo accident update

Death toll now 17

As of Tuesday evening, 12 people have died while eight escaped with injuries. However, officials on Wednesday confirmed the death toll now stands at 17.

Several passengers were trapped in the burning bus, and authorities confirmed five more bodies were discovered trapped in the debris.

As reported by Arrive Alive, the bus “burst into flames and eleven occupants trapped inside were burnt to death; the driver of the SUV was also killed on impact”.

Limpopo accident victims burned to death

As per a statement issued by the department of transport and community safety Tuesday evening, the driver of the SUV collided head-on with the 22 seater bus when a tyre burst.

Meanwhile, Transport and Community Safety MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya sent messages of condolences to the affected families and wish a speedy recovery to the survivors.

South Africans react to tragic accident

One netizen said most of the deaths on South African roads are caused by potholes:

“I travelled most roads in Limpopo province; all of them are in a very bad state and it shows that there no maintenance happening in our roads at all”.

The N1 road around the Mookgophong area is cursed. – @Nonosi3

Another Twitter user, Kelebogile Makgato, said: “It is because there are no barriers. What kind of highway doesn’t have barriers?”

