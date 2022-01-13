Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
13 Jan 2022
5:30 am
News

‘They’re using dagga as an excuse,’ says Queen Cynthia on King Khoisan SA arrest

Four people have since been charged with dealing in dagga, illegal plantation and cultivation of dagga as well as failure to wear a mask in public when ordered to do so by a police officer.

King Khoisan South Africa (bottom L) holds on to a marijuana plant as South African Police Services (SAPS) members drags him as they try to confiscate the plants during a raid at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on January 12, 2022. - King Khaoisan has been camping with his family outside the seat of government for over three years, fighting for the official recognition of their languages and to negotiate land ownership. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)
King Khoisan SA held on for dear life as police dragged him and a dagga plant out of the Union Buildings gardens on Wednesday where he and other members of his group have been squatting for three years. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed four people were arrested on Wednesday morning at the Union Buildings. “They were charged with dealing in dagga, illegal plantation and cultivation of dagga as well as failure to wear a mask in public when ordered to do so by a police officer,” Netshiunda said. In November 2018, King Khoisan SA – his name according to...

