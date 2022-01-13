‘They’re using dagga as an excuse,’ says Queen Cynthia on King Khoisan SA arrest

King Khoisan SA held on for dear life as police dragged him and a dagga plant out of the Union Buildings gardens on Wednesday where he and other members of his group have been squatting for three years. Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed four people were arrested on Wednesday morning at the Union Buildings. “They were charged with dealing in dagga, illegal plantation and cultivation of dagga as well as failure to wear a mask in public when ordered to do so by a police officer,” Netshiunda said. In November 2018, King Khoisan SA – his name according to...

King Khoisan SA held on for dear life as police dragged him and a dagga plant out of the Union Buildings gardens on Wednesday where he and other members of his group have been squatting for three years.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed four people were arrested on Wednesday morning at the Union Buildings.

“They were charged with dealing in dagga, illegal plantation and cultivation of dagga as well as failure to wear a mask in public when ordered to do so by a police officer,” Netshiunda said.

In November 2018, King Khoisan SA – his name according to his ID book – and small group of community members set up camp in the Union Buildings gardens in a desperate attempt to meet President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“They were here around 7.10am. They want us out here, now they use the dagga as an excuse,” said Queen Cynthia.

Cynthia said the police also pulled out about eight fully grown cannabis plants. “The police dragged the king out of here.

“He stood in front of a tree and refused to move so they dragged him and the tree,” she said.

South African Police Services (SAPS) members confiscate marijuana plants during a raid at the camp of King Khoisan South Africa (not pictured) at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on January 12, 2022. – King Khaoisan has been camping with his family outside the seat of government for over three years, fighting for the official recognition of their languages and to negotiate land ownership. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

Cynthia said the king didn’t fall under the constitution, so he shouldn’t have been arrested.

“His clothes alone means they are not allowed to arrest him,” she added.

Cynthia said they were warned about a raid the night before.

“But when they came, they didn’t come to remove us, they came for the plants,” she said.

She said they noticed the Union Buildings security photographing them a few days before the arrest.

“We not only use the dagga as medicine but we discovered it, it’s our holy herb,” Cynthia said.

The Khoisan said they were still waiting for someone from the government to address them about their issues concerning the land, origin and language. Public health lawyer Safura Abdool Karim said people are entitled to dignity and should be respected even during arrest.

Abdool Karim said when the Constitutional Court decided whether to legalise the private use of marijuana, the Khoisan asked to be let in as amicus curiae, or friends of the court, to make submissions about the cultural use of marijuana.

“They were not permitted to do so,” she said.

Abdool Karim said the decision by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was limited to private use in a private residence and private cultivation for private use.

