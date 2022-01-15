Daily news update: State of Disaster extended, KZN storm damage and Malema vs Mthethwa

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has extended the national state of disaster to 15 February.

The extension has been gazetted in terms of section 27(5)(c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002).

“The extension takes into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state and all other role players to mitigate against the impact of the disaster on lives and livelihoods,” said Dlamini-Zuma in a statement.

Aerial view of the Parliament building destroyed by fire. Photo: City of Cape Town.

A 2020 report that assessed the ongoing construction projects in the Parliament precinct revealed non-compliance with fire safety and out of date fire equipment.

Parliament’s joint committee on financial management received a progress report on the investigation into the cause of the January 2 fire and any action and plans by the Department of Public Works.

The department appointed auditors BDO to probe the slow progress on Prestige refurbishment projects, such as the refurbishment of the NCOP building. The investigation included electrical installations, work on the Parliamentary precinct, upgrades of office buildings, routine maintenance of Parliamentary Villages and structural repairs to the Old Assembly Wing.

Picture: iStock

Families of two Lesiba Secondary School pupils have set the record straight on the deaths of their teen boys.

According to the families, there was no fight that led to the deaths of the two boys on Wednesday, as reported. One death was accidental, and the other boy turned the gun on himself in panic.

“The two deceased boys, Njabulo Ndhlebe and Zukiso Majola, along with their third friend (who shall not be mentioned to protect his identity) had snuck out of school during the school break to hang out at home together,” explained the families in a statement.

Some of the damage caused by a storm in the Maphumulo municipality in KZN. Picture: supplied.

The KwaZulu-Natal government says it will need some R3.3 billion to repair wrecked infrastructure and homes that was caused by the recent storms.

It also wants the national government to declare a the Provincial State of Disaster in areas where storms ravaged settlements and infrastructure.

Declaring a state of disaster will help the provincial government unlock desperately needed funds to repair damages.

The Provincial Disaster Management Centre said there were approximately 205 incidents of strong winds, lightning, structural fires, heavy rains, hailstorms and structural collapse between November and January.

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt after six inmates escaped from custody. Picture: Supplied.

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt after six prisoners awaiting trial escaped from custody on Friday morning.

This was after the police truck transporting the prisoners to Vosloorus Magistrate’s Court in Ekurhuleni was ambushed by three armed men with assault rifles.

They ambushed the police vehicle at the corner of Barry Marais and Rondebult while it was en route to Vosloorus.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili, said the armed men were driving a silver Audi vehicle.

Picture: iStock

Johannes Nokeri, who raped and robbed residents of Hammanksraal in northern Tshwane, was on Friday handed 191 years in the high court sitting in the Temba Magistrate’s Court.

The NPA said between 2012 and 2017, the remorseless Nokeri committed a series of rapes, robberies and theft in areas around Hammanskraal and Temba township. He faced 18 counts of rape, 23 counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, theft of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“He mostly targeted unsuspecting women who would be travelling from taverns at night and rob their money, cellphone and clothing items before raping some of them. One of the victims was 5 months pregnant when she was repeatedly raped by Nokeri,” said NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

India captain Virat Kohli congratulates Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma of South Africa on winning the match and series during day four of the third Test between the teams in Cape Town on Friday. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

South Africa produced a second top-class fourth-innings run chase in successive weeks as they beat India by seven wickets in the third Test at Newlands on Friday, securing a thrilling and unexpected 2-1 series win over the world’s number one ranked side.

Set a testing target of 212 to win, Keegan Petersen, a batting revelation in this series as he finished as the leading run-scorer (276 @ 46.00), scored a classy 82 off 113 deliveries, with 10 fours, to provide a solid foundation for the chase.

Following a 78-run partnership with captain Dean Elgar (30) on the third evening, Petersen then settled the nerves on the fourth morning as he and Rassie van der Dussen weathered a torrid early burst from Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah to put on 54 for the third wicket.

Julius Malema wants fans back at PSL matches. Picture: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images.

Minster of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has described demands for fans to return to Premier Soccer League matches as ‘uninformed’

Economic Freedom Front leader Julius Malema has this week be strongly advocating for fans to return to stadiums to watch PSL games.

“We are demanding that stadiums must be open, and if they are not by next Thursday (January 20), we will be picketing at the ministers’ office,” said Malema

The Premier Soccer League’s doors remain shut for supporters, as has been the case for close to two years now, since Covid-19 hit South African shores in March 2020. The red-beret party leader wants to take the fight to Mthethwa.