A horrified hairdresser was on Monday allegedly beaten by members from Operation Dudula after they allegedly attacked informal traders at Bara taxi rank in Soweto on Saturday and again on Monday.

The “clean-up”, unsupported by any legal entity such as the police or home affairs, which the organisation said were focused on ending alleged illegal activities and removing unlawful immigrants, has been under way since June last year.

According to the hairdresser, who wished to remain anonymous as she feared for her safety, there were no warnings from Dudula and they were instructed to vacate the area with immediate effect.

“They told me to leave and go home. When I tried grabbing my stuff, they told me to leave my things. When I hesitated and argued, they beat me up,” she said.

The hairdresser, who said she was from Mozambique, said those who assaulted her were males and females and she insisted that they knew her.

“They threatened to rip my T-shirt with scissors and they aggressively grabbed my wigs from me. They know me, we reside in one area, which is why I cannot mention my name because I am scared,” she added.

The hairdresser hoped intervention by law enforcement would put a stop to this. However, Soweto community

leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini denied the assault allegations implicating members of Dudula. He said the accusations were false and assaults had not occurred.

“They are lying, our operations are structured. The operations wait for us as leadership to be on the ground so we can give direction where it is due,” he said.

Sibusiso Sithole, community member and spokesperson for Dudula, added that their aim was to stop the occupation of SA by illegal foreigners which he claimed led to high unemployment.

“We are not fighting with anyone, we are not inciting violence and we are not xenophobic. We are humbly requesting that whoever wants to trade and work in South Africa must have proper documentation,” he said.

Despite the removals targeting those trading illegally and those who were undocumented, other South African informal traders said it had affected them regardless of whether they had trading permits or not as it created confusion.