WATCH: #KarateCop loses his cool, attacks his colleagues

A video of a Cape Town police officer who lost his cool at a taxi rank and attacked his colleagues is making rounds on social media.

According to the Independent Police Investigative (Ipid), the officer was off duty, although still in full uniform, and the incident took place on Thursday in Mitchells Plain.

It is not clear what caused the fight, but the officer seems angry with his colleagues who are threatening to arrest him.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said it was aware of the video clip.

“It has been viewed by SAPS management,” it said.

This happened at a taxi rank in Cape Town. Details are not know. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/XLYDLqgInT— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 20, 2022

“The member has been referred to a medical facility for assistance, and while this aspect is being attended to, an internal investigation is underway.”

When contacted for a comment, the Independent Police Investigative (Ipid) said it was aware of the matter but would not investigate as the matter did not fall under its mandate.

“The matter in the video do not fall under IPID mandate, therefore, we are not investigating the case,” said Ipid’s Grace Langa.

“The reason we say the matter do not fall under our mandate is because the officer seen assaulting his colleagues was wearing uniform, but off duty meaning he committed the Assault not in the execution of his duties as outlined in IPID Act.”

It is alleged that the officer has a mental condition and he suffered a breakdown.