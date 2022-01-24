Daily news update: ANC divisions a threat says Ramaphosa, plans underway to open sports

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Internal battles and factionalism in the governing ANC are a threat to the democratic state, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

He delivered a closing speech following a two-day ANC lekgotla. The meeting included alliance partners South African Communist Party (SACP) and union federation Cosatu.

Ramaphosa said the threat to democratic gains was as a result of an era of loss of “moral and ethical principles” within the movement.

“We need to show determination in addressing the toxic legacy of state capture [that] resulted in security institutions being weakened, misdirected and hallowed out. Divisions and factions in the ANC are becoming a threat to our democracy.

The Department of Health is continuing its talks with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) regarding the reopening of the country’s activities.

“The issue of opening sports, cultural activities is very top of our mind because we’re saying as the situation stabilises there must be benefits to the society in terms of economic activities, social activities and we are working on that.

“It’s one of the matters [we have raised] at our meeting with the NCCC together with other departments,” Health Minister Joe Phaahla said during a media briefing.

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla. Picture: Gallo Images/Sydney Seshibedi

Less than one month after civil society groups successfully prevented Shell’s Wild Coast seismic survey, and yet another urgent interdict on the same issue has been filed, this time in the Western Cape.

Their eyes are set on preventing Australia-based Searcher Seismic and UK division Searcher Geodata (Searcher), using the M/V BGP Pioneer vessel, from conducting 2D and 3D seismic surveys from January.

On Friday, The Green Connection confirmed the filing of an interdict, which concerns 14 applicants, against Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) minister Gwede Mantashe.

A humpback whale near Cape Point. Whales are just some animals adversely affected by seismic survey acoustics. Photo credit: Simon’s Town Boat Company/Facebook

If you’ve had Covid-19 before you are probably familiar with the long-term effects the virus can have on your body, from fatigue and shortness of breath and difficulty breathing to memory, concentration or sleep problems.

According to a May 2021 study published in The World Journal of Men’s Health, the Covid-19 virus can also contribute to erectile dysfunction in some cases.

But, one side effect you probably never thought could be remotely possible is losing a couple of centimetres down south after contracting the disease.

Picture: iStock

You know you have made an impression on the cricket field when AB de Villiers tweets about how excited he is to watch you bat, Ravi Shastri says you remind him of his childhood hero and Ian Chappell wonders why you weren’t playing Test cricket earlier.

Keegan Petersen was so impressive in South Africa’s Test triumph over India, taking the Man of the Series award for his 276 runs at an average of 46, scoring 41 more runs than anyone else, that the world has taken notice of the new number three’s performance against the top-ranked side.

De Villiers said, “Keegan Petersen CAN play! I’m very excited with the composure, skill and technique I’ve seen against one of the best attacks in the world.”