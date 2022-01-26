SA condemns Burkina Faso coup d’état as Dirco confirms safety of South Africans

Siyanda Ndlovu

The South African government has condemned the coup d’état in Burkina Faso and made calls on the military to return to their barracks and restore democracy.

On Wednesday, the department of internal relations and cooperations (Dirco) released a statement saying it was in agreement with the views of the Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS) that soldiers should return to barracks and utilise dialogue with the authorities to resolve all problems.

“There can never be a military solution to issues of this nature, dialogue and negotiation are the only means of resolving conflict and arriving at lasting resolutions,” said department spokesperson Clayson Monyela.

“Loss of lives must be avoided at all costs and all stakeholders should commit to dialogue. The South African government strongly rejects unlawful seizure of power by any group, or individual as this reverses democracy and development and retards the realisation of Africa’s aspiration for a better Africa as set out in our Agenda 2063.”

This comes after soldiers in the West African nation announced over state television on Monday that they had seized power, and dissolved its government and parliament.

No talks of evacuation

Monyela quelled rumours that the South African government was involved in negotiations to evacuate South Africans in Burkina Faso.

“Negotiations with who?” asked Monyela.

He explained that there was no need to press panic buttons as there was no violence involved which would normally threaten lives.

“It is normal that in the first 24 hours of a coup borders are closed, they would normally not allow anyone to come in or any sort of movement, however after that, things would return to normal.

“Sometimes it takes about two to three days,” explained Monyela.

Soldiers had demanded the sacking of the military top brass and more resources to fight the Islamist insurgency that erupted in 2015.

African Union Commission chief Moussa Faki Mahamat has also condemned the coup and called on troops to ensure the “physical integrity” of the president and his detained ministers, and urged for the crisis to be resolved through dialogue.

The West African regional grouping ECOWAS on Monday also said it held the soldiers responsible for the wellbeing of the president following what it also described as a “coup attempt”.

According to AFP reports, Mobile internet has been cut since Sunday in the capital Ouagadougou, making it difficult to verify the situation on the ground.