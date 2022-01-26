Labour dept follows EFF’s lead with WC hospitality inspections

Narissa Subramoney

The national department of employment and labour is taking a leaf out of the EFF’s book with its week-long mega blitz hospitality inspection in the Western Cape.

The department announced on 24 January (Monday) that its workplace inspections concentrated in the Cape Town Metro, the coastline, the Cape Winelands, and the Overberg regions.

The department on Wednesday successfully completed the third day of its week-long blitz hospitality inspection. The Western Cape Province’s Inspection and Enforcement Services branch launched a mega blitz inspection targeting the hospitality sector on Monday.

EFF leader Julius Malema announced at the party’s Siyabonga rally on January 8, that he would be conducting hospitality inspections to check how many African foreigners were employed versus locals.

He said the EFF would start at Durban’s Hilton Hotel.

This week the employment department said it was testing compliance in the Western Cape’s hospitality sector for adherence to the National Minimum Wage Act (NMWA), Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA), Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), Unemployment Insurance Act (UIA) and Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA).

Department Inspector-General Aggy Moiloa led the hospital inspection blitz at Milnerton’s hospitality establishments.

Moiloa, accompanied by a roving team of inspectors, paid a visit to the Lagoon Beach Hotel and the Blaauwberg Beach Hotel.

Moiloa has implored employers to comply with the country’s labour laws in order to avoid incurring unnecessary costs as a result of non-compliance.

“Our approach is not punitive in nature. Non-compliance is more expensive than compliance. Compliance is always preferable to avoid unnecessary costs and inconveniences,” said Moiloa.

“The inspections are about ensuring compliance.

She said no one was immune, as more inspections will be undertaken focusing on vulnerable sectors.

Last week Malema paid a visit to Kream restaurant in Mall of Africa, but he was denied entry to the establishment.

The City of Tshwane warned that Malema is not empowered to conduct workplace inspections and urged businesses not to be intimidated.

