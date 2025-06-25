‘It’s not just music, it’s a story’: Showmax celebrates Kabza De Small’s Amapiano brilliance

Kabza said partnering with a local platform like Showmax helps ensure the story of Amapiano is told authentically.

Showmax is honouring Amapiano star Kabza De Small in a new tribute that highlights his role in turning a homegrown genre into a global sound.

The feature, narrated by Emmy-winning actress Thuso Mbedu, also spotlights other South African talents, including Grammy Award winner Tyla, visual artist Karabo Poppy, rising sprinter Bayanda Walaza, and designer Laduma Ngxokolo of MaXhosa Africa.

Widely regarded as one of the pioneers of Amapiano, Kabza began his journey in the townships with a laptop and a vision—producing beats that would go on to define a generation of South African music.

The Imithandazo hitmaker said international recognition has been humbling.

“Amapiano started as something raw and real, something we made in the heart of the kasi, not thinking it would one day be global.

“To now see people in different countries dancing, connecting, and even singing in our languages – it’s emotional,” he said.

Kabza added that partnering with a local platform like Showmax helps ensure the story of Amapiano is told authentically.

“When we work with platforms that understand our culture, our slang, our vibes, the story becomes more authentic.

“Showmax is showcasing our stories and preserving the spirit of how it started and who it belongs to. That kind of support allows us to be real, to honour our people, and to make sure our legacy is told from our perspective – not filtered through a lens that doesn’t know our streets.”

Kabza on staying original and grounded

Kabza said staying grounded in his South African identity is essential, even as his global success grows.

“No matter where I go, I carry Mzansi with me – in the beat, in the groove, in how I dress, even how I move on stage.”

He emphasised that Amapiano is more than just music, and if the world wants to embrace it, it must respect its origins and what it stands for.

“It’s a story. A South African story. It’s about our joy. If people just hear the music and don’t understand the culture, they miss the heart of it. The soul of Amapiano is in the people who created it from nothing.”

Kabza and his longtime collaborator DJ Maphorisa are currently preparing for a major live show under their Scorpion Kings banner. The show will be held at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Friday, 29 August.

