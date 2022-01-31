Tshwane mayor calls for an end to rotational learning

Citizen Reporter

Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has added his voice to calls for life to resume normally, and for schools to end rotational learning.

Earlier this month, Equal Education and the Gugulethu Development Forum called on the department of basic education to scrap rotational learning.

The DA took it a step further and filed papers in the North Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria to force the department’s hand.

The request has been tabled before the National Coronavirus Command Council and the department is expected to make an announcement soon.

Williams says the City has consistently recorded a low number of cases over the past couple of weeks.

“With the current trend of declining cases, I would like to add my voice to the calls for schools to open fully with learners in class every weekday.

“Rotational schooling has run its course and now is the time for learners to catch up with their studies in a safe manner with adherence to certain regulations.”

This week, the City of Tshwane recorded another low figure of active Covid-19 cases.

“According to our most recent Covid-19 report, active cases within Tshwane are standing at 3,129 as of this Monday, 31 January 2022.”

The City has, for an extended period of time, consistently recorded low Covid-19 figures.



New confirmed daily cases are also steadily decreasing:

• Thursday, 27 January 2022: 543 new cases

• Friday, 28 January 2022: 430 new cases

• Saturday, 29 January 2022: 501 new cases

• Sunday, 30 January 2022: 375 new cases

• Monday, 31 January 2022: 271 new cases

"As demonstrated in the figures above, Covid-19 cases are steadily decreasing in Tshwane and throughout the country," said Williams.

“As demonstrated in the figures above, Covid-19 cases are steadily decreasing in Tshwane and throughout the country,” said Williams.

“The numbers have been on a steady downward trend with no major changes.”

Furthermore, the City of Tshwane has reached the one million mark of fully vaccinated individuals, with the latest figures standing at 1.057,650.

“With consistently low Covid-19 numbers, schools must now reopen fully, and we must allow live events and attendance of sports matches,” said Williams.

He said resuming live events and stadiums will allow these sectors to economically recover from the impact of

Covid-19.

His calls for live events and stadiums to reopen follows repeated calls for new entertainment from the EFF.

His calls for live events and stadiums to reopen follows repeated calls for new entertainment from the EFF.

The party had said that people need a distraction from poverty and the local entertainers needed the economy to open fully again.

