Here are the SRD grant payment dates for February

Citizen Reporter

The South African Post Office (Sapo) has announced the next payment dates of the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant for the month of February 2022.

Sapo announced the R350 SRD grant can be collected at their offices countrywide from Wednesday 9 February.

It said the dates between Thursday 3 February 2022 to Tuesday 8 February is reserved for the payment of old age, disability and child grants.

From then: “the rest of the month is dedicated to the payment of R350 SRD grants”, reads the statement.

Grant are only available to approved beneficiaries.

“Beneficiaries are advised to wait until they have received an SMS confirming that their grant is available before they visit their post office.

Beneficiaries whose phones were used to apply for only one SRD grant can also collect their monies from any Pick ‘n Pay or Boxer supermarket. If a phone was used to apply for more than one grant, it can only be collected from a Post Office. This does not apply to beneficiaries who chose to receive their grant in a bank account.

The grants are payable until the end of March 2022.

Sapo has since advised, beneficiaries who have not yet received their grants not to worry because payments will be made at their branches until June 2022: “to make sure all outstanding grants are paid”.

Monday: Beneficiaries whose ID numbers end in 082 and 087

Tuesday: ID numbers ending in 083 and 088

Wednesday: ID numbers ending in 084 and 089

Thursday: ID numbers ending in 080 and 085

Friday: ID numbers ending in 081 and 086

The dates are posted regularly on the Post Office’s Twitter and Facebook pages. The handle is @PostOfficeSA.