Disruptive rain, severe thunderstorms expected in Northern Cape and EC

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a watch for disruptive rain and severe thunderstorms in parts of Northern Cape and Eastern Cape respectively, on Wednesday.

“Yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rain is expected over the central and northern parts of the Northern Cape and in places in the Central and Little Karoo of the Western Cape leading to localised flooding of low lying roads, susceptible settlements and low lying bridges as well as difficult driving conditions especially on dirt roads,” said the weather service in a statement on Tuesday.



“Yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and excessive lightning is expected over the western interior of the Eastern Cape leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low lying bridges and informal settlements with localised damages possible to infrastructure due to lightning.”

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 2.2.2022 pic.twitter.com/NeGNiMzXTp — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 1, 2022

Gauteng: Fine and warm.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy along the escarpment in the morning with fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the Lowveld. It will be fine in the west.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but fine in the south-west.

North West: Fine in the eastern and central parts at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Free State: Fine in the eastern and central parts at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

Northern Cape: Morning fog along the coast, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers over the interior but isolated in the north-east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

ALSO READ: Level 2 weather warnings issued for thunderstorms in Western Cape

Western Cape: Cloudy and cool with morning fog along the west and south coast, otherwise mostly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east from late morning. Drizzle is expected along the south-west coast mid-morning and again in the evening.



The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly along the south coast at first, becoming fresh south- westerly, otherwise moderate to fresh north-westerly, but strong at times in the south-west.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in places in the south at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with

scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light northerly in the east at first, otherwise light to moderate westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light northerly at first, otherwise moderate north-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme south. It will be fine in the east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

Source: SA Weather Service