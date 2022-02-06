Benni set to unleash new AmaZulu signings on Pirates

Khaya Ndubane

Chances are Benni McCarthy might unleash two of his new signings in their pursuit for silverware when his AmaZulu FC side takes on Orlando Pirates in the first round of the Nedbank Cup at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.



McCarthy, who brought in former Pirates defender Abbubaker Mobara and striker Abraham Majok, says preparations for the Bucs game have gone well.

“I think we have had good preparation, the players look ready, they look hungry, they look sharp as well. And obviously, adding Mobara, a good quality player to the mix. Adding Abraham Majok also, a striker, a goal-scorer. He can give us something different. We are looking forward to seeing them getting into action, getting into the groove, getting to know the team,” said the Usuthu coach.

McCarthy, whose team is still in the running for the Caf Champions League title after reaching the group stages, says the Nedbank offers teams who are unlikely to finish in top three on the standings a chance to play continental football.

“But also, I think the Nedbank Cup gives every team to add silverware to try and all go all the way to the final, and if you win it, you are guaranteed to play in the Confederation Cup. It is a chance to play in Africa, look how good Marumo Gallants have enjoyed the challenge,” he added.

“They got to play against TP Mazembe, one of the African giants in the continent and you get to play those kind of games, so, the Nedbank Cup provides you to play there because not many teams are strong enough to challenge Sundowns for the league title and finish second in the league so that you get to play Champions league football. You have your Orlando Pirates, who are fighting for second place, you have Kaizer Chiefs, who are also fighting for second place or third place. So, chances for teams like AmaZulu and the rest of the gang to follow, it’s almost impossible.”