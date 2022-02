Following a decidedly difficult year for the ANC government, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Friday will have a lot of ground to cover. Here’s what The Citizen believes the real Sona should say: “Madam Speaker, chair of the National Council of Provinces, distinguished guests, fellow South Africans: Today, we meet under different circumstances, with the Cape Town City Hall having replaced the National Assembly, which was gutted by fire. This and the attacks on other strategic key points mirror challenges the country is grappling with – growing lawlessness and a disrespect for the rule of...

Following a decidedly difficult year for the ANC government, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Friday will have a lot of ground to cover.

Here’s what The Citizen believes the real Sona should say: “Madam Speaker, chair of the National Council of Provinces, distinguished guests, fellow South Africans: Today, we meet under different circumstances, with the Cape Town City Hall having replaced the National Assembly, which was gutted by fire.

This and the attacks on other strategic key points mirror challenges the country is grappling with – growing lawlessness and a disrespect for the rule of law. The economy requires prudence, avoiding wastage and

dealing decisively with corrupt elements among us. This means tightening the belt and bringing an end to handouts, investing in infrastructure and people and stimulating real economic growth and job creation.

ALSO READ: July riots report: DA calls for Dlodlo and Cele’s sacking

Cutting the coat according to the cloth means coming up with drastic measures and moving away from the usual populist rhetoric designed to appease the party and political allies. Far-reaching changes will start with government: reducing the size of Cabinet from 28 to 14, with the bloated civil service being drastically trimmed and some departments amalgamated. We are of the people, for the people and by the people.

Henceforth, ministers and top officials will buy their own vehicles. There will no longer be bluelight brigades. Members of Cabinet will henceforth confine themselves to policy, and no longer interfere in organisational matters. As the economy can no longer deliver on benefits like the social and economic relief packages, we will do away with such grants and invest in training the unemployed.

To borrow from a phrase from economist Mike Schussler: “We have to be cruel to be kind.”

As revealed by the state capture reports, the level of corruption has seen billions siphoned from state coffers by the politically connected elite. As we clean the state of rotten elements, we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring those behind state capture are brought before court – no matter what senior positions they occupy.

Madam Speaker, serious crime continues, which includes murders, and hijackings continue to increase – a disturbing trend also affecting the country being seen as a tourist attraction. With the endorsement of other

political parties in parliament, we are soon going to launch a national referendum for all South Africans to vote on the return of the death penalty.

NOW READ: Internal ANC problems a matter of national security – July riots report

The proliferation of high-calibre rifles within our population is a matter of concern, especially when such guns are procured from military facilities. The theft of weapons and ammunition from the military reflects a laxity in securing strategic key points – a matter to be probed by an independent panel of experts.

From now on, government will appoint competent people, regardless of party affiliation – spelling an end to

the party deployment policy. Lack of discipline in many of our schools and widespread use of drugs by young people is another area of concern. We have set aside R2 billion for the procurement of farms and the establishment of rehabilitation centres where young addicts can be accommodated.

Government will further strengthen youth discipline by introducing a two-year military conscription to all boys aged 18, effective from this year.

For the first time, we should collectively take responsibility for not walking the talk – failing our people in the process. Let us march together to rebuild SA. I thank you.”

– brians@citizen.co.za