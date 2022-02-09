Scopa blasts Nzimande over skills after riots report blames poverty and inequality

Lunga Simelane

Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday questioned the functionality of the National Skills Fund (NSF) with Minister of Higher Education and Training Blade Nzimande – and experts tend to agree with Scopa.

The July riot report, released on Monday, revealed the violence which broke out exposed how poverty and inequality was one of the root causes – and with the youth unemployment above 70%, there was no plan to address this

challenge, they said. Professor Daniel Meyer of governance and public policy at the University of Johannesburg said

the youth were under pressure and there was a dire need to provide support.

If the youth was not looked after, there would be a revolution and riots which would not be controlled, Meyer said.

“It would cause chaos which will lead to a spiral of lawlessness and civil war,” he said.

Meyer said more funding for skills training and opportunities for the youth was necessary – but there was not a budget within the National Skills Fund to look after everyone. However, in terms of the National Development Plan, it was important to create a better life for all, especially the youth.

“That can only be done through access to better skills, which will lead to better jobs,” Meyer said.

ALSO READ: Poor service delivery at the core of July unrest

“It is essential more funding is allocated to the improvement of skills, as well as the National Student Financial Aid Scheme for more student support.”

He said that the the different type of skills acquired at universities and colleges would lead to job creation, particularly entrepreneurship. The 2019-2020 NSF audit report was disclaimed by the auditor-general, with Scopa blasting Nzimande over who he was appointing for an enquiry into the NSF’s affairs.

Scopa committee member Nokuzola Tolashe said several investigations did not resolve the actual problem. Workshops brought up only questions, she said.

“The right people appointed at the time would have had the experience an be fit to play the role.

“Now we must wait and see while the money is being spent on inexperienced people, to see whether the people being workshopped actually understand what their role is and money of taxpayers is being wasted,” she said.

Tolashe emphasised consequence management was necessary as there was proof of some departments involved in

corruption.

“This is no longer an allegation,” she said.

“I thought the [department] will be agile in so far as the investigation by the [Special Investigating Unit], so we demonstrate to the minister and his team where we will expose the untoward acts and make sure the alleged people are brought to book.”

ALSO READ: Internal ANC problems a matter of national security – July riots report

Nzimande hit back, saying Scopa cannot expect that he accounts for an investigation, as there were separations of powers.

“Who I appoint as investigators is my sole responsibility,” he said.

He claimed he had already sought legal opinion and appointed a forensic investigation company in August last year.

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga agreed with Scopa’s Tolashe.

“Lack of functionality within the NSF revealed how it lost its course.

“There is no recourse within the government institutions, despite the inquiry,” Mathekga added.

– lungas@citizen.co.za