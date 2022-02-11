Daily news update: R350 SRD grant extended, Zuma’s arms deal case and Kuli Roberts

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that theCovid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant has been extended until March 2022 to assist unemployed citizen during the pandemic.

Ramaphosa made the announcement during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) held at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

“Since the onset of Covid-19, the Social Relief of Distress Grant has provided support to more than 10 million unemployed people who were most vulnerable to the impact of the pandemic,” said Ramaphosa.

“Mindful of the proven benefits of the grant, we will extend the R350 SRD Grant for one further year, to the end of March 2023.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally responded to calls for him to end the national state of disaster.

Giving his State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening, Ramaphosa said it is his intention to end the state of disaster.

“It is my intention to end the national state of disaster as soon as we have finalised other measures under the national health as well as other legislation to manage and contain the pandemic. This we have to do. All of you know by now all restrictions on economic and social activity have already been lifted. Vaccines have proven to be the best defence,” said Ramaphosa.

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla

A date for judgment to be delivered in the state versus Jacob Zuma and French arms dealer Thales has finally been announced.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed on Thursday judgement in the former president’s leave to appeal application will be heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday 16 February.

Zuma wants state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer recused from the arms deal corruption trial, citing he lacks the independence and impartiality to oversee the trial.

The former president faces multiple charges of fraud and corruption alongside French arms dealer, Thales, over the controversial multi-billion rand arms deal struck back when Zuma was KwaZulu-Natal MEC for economic development, in the 1990s.

Kuli Roberts | Picture: Instagram

The Roberts and Mboya families have confirmed the passing of their daughter, Kuli Roberts.

“It is with profound regret and sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our dear daughter, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt Nomakula ‘Kuli’ Roberts.”

The family confirmed that she passed on Wednesday evening in Johannesburg.

She leaves behind two children, a grandchild, her parents and three siblings.



“The Roberts and Mboya families are deeply thankful for all the countless personal messages of love and support received thus far. These are appreciated. The details of the memorial and funeral will be confirmed in due course.”

Employees at the Afrigen biotechnology company and Vaccine Hub facility, work in the manufacturing laboratory in Cape Town, on October 05, 2021. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) director-general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is due in Cape Town on Friday to visit the continent’s first and only mRNA vaccine tech transfer hub.

Ghebreyesus will be joined by Belgium Minister of Development Cooperation Meryame Kitir. The pair will visit all facilities playing critical roles in the country’s response to Covid-19 on Friday and Saturday.

These include African Biologics and Vaccines, the Biomedical Research Institute at Stellenbosch University, and South African vaccine producer Biovac, among others.

South Africa’s cohort will consist of Health Minister Joe Phaahla and Higher Education, Science and Innovation Deputy Minister Buti Manamela.

Property rates in Durban are as much as double those charged by the City of Johannesburg, while Cape Town’s are the lowest across the major metros. Photo: iStock

Recent analyses on Moneyweb showed the stark divergence in different municipal charges across the country’s five largest metros – Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini (Durban), and Cape Town.

Property rates in Durban are as much as double those charged by the City of Johannesburg, while Cape Town’s are the lowest across the major metros.

Cape Town’s flat rate for refuse removal is also the lowest across the metros, with Joburg’s method of charging based on municipal valuation meaning it is easily the most expensive once a property’s value exceeds R1.5 million.