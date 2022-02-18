Parents demand answers after girl chokes to death on grape at school

Citizen Reporter

The parents of a six-year-old girl from the East Rand are demanding answers after their daughter died at school last month, after reportedly chocking on a grape.

Amkelekile Mokoena’s parents are demanding answers from the M.E.L International School about their alleged negligence resulting in their daughter’s sudden passing, the Sowetan reported on Friday.

According to the publication, on Monday Amkelekile’s father, Manyoni, received a call informing him his child had collapsed and was rushed to Bertha Gxowa Hospital. He then called her mother, Lovely Mokwena, telling her that they need to rush to the hospital.

ALSO READ: Minister ‘deeply concerned’ about high levels of violence in schools

When they arrived arrival at the hospital, they were immediately called to an office where they received the news that their daughter had no pulse when she arrived at hospital. The news came as a shock to the parents as their daughter was never sick.

An autopsy report apparently confirmed that a grape was found lodged in her throat, which had caused her to choke to death. A teacher at the school told the parents that their daughter vomited during lunch. The grape was reportedly among other items packed in her lunch box.

The parents are now demanding answers from the school about why they were not immediately called when the incident occurred.

They also want to know why their daughter was not taken to the sick bay or why the school did not administer first aid when they saw her gasping for air.

Amkelekile’s parents have opened a case at the Germiston police and they are hoping to get answers from a police inquest.

Compiled by Kgomotso Phooko

NOW READ: Deputy principal ‘gangland-style’ shooting was ‘organised’, says expert