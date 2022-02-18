Sama board chair Dr Angelique Coetzee resigns

Citizen Reporter

Dr Angelique Coetzee, the chairperson of the South African Medical Association (Sama) board, has stepped down from the position with immediate effect.

The Sama made the announcement on Friday, saying Coetzee informed the association of her resignation during its board meeting on Thursday night. She will remain an ordinary member of the Sama board.

“The current vice-chairperson of the Sama board, Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, will assume the role of interim chairperson while the board contemplates Dr Coetzee’s permanent replacement,” Sama said in a statement.

Dr Edward Ngwenya, the chairperson of Sama’s chairperson’s forum, will assume the role of interim vice-chairperson.

Controversy

While Sama did not reveal the reasons behind Coetzee’s resignation, last week she apologised unreservedly for her remarks during an interview in January on CapeTalk, relating to admission requirements to medical schools in South Africa.

During the interview, Coetzee expressed personal opinions that the admission processes to medical schools was highly politicised.

She claimed that race played a significant role in determining acceptance to medical faculties, saying that in many instances the applicant’s matric performance was not considered, and that different criteria existed for different race groups.

Sama distanced itself from Coetzee’s views and said they were unfortunate.

“The association appreciates the painful history of South Africa, and therefore empathises with the hurt and anger the unfortunate remarks by Dr Coetzee may have caused to doctors and the general population in the country.

“Sama, moreover, distances itself from the statement made by Dr Coetzee as it does not represent the ethos of the association and the democratic principles it stands for,” Sama said in a statement at the time.

