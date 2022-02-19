Domestic worker seminar in Durban next week

Citizen Reporter

The Department of Employment and Labour’s Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) will host a one-day seminar in Durban next week to reflect on the advances made to improve domestic workers’ working conditions.

The National Minimum Wage (NMW) Act is expected to take centre stage.

The seminar comes on the back of the announcement by Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi, that the NMW has been increased from R21,69 to R23.19 per hour.

The new rates come into effect from 1 March 2022.

Of historic importance is that the NMW for domestic workers has for the first time fallen in line with other sectors. Furthermore, domestic workers can now register with the Compensation Fund against injuries on duty.

Convention on Domestic Workers

It is now more than ten years since the International Labour Organization (ILO) adopted the Domestic Workers Convention, 2011 (No. 189). The intention of the convention is to make decent work a reality for domestic workers.

The ILO’s decent work agenda sums up the aspirations of people in their working lives.

It involves opportunities for work that is productive and delivers a fair income, security in the workplace and social protection for families, better prospects for personal development and social integration, freedom for people to express their concerns, organize and participate in the decisions that affect their lives and equality of opportunity and treatment for all women and men.

Labour laws

The seminar is part of the department’s IES branch to educate stakeholders on labour laws and ensure compliance. The Domestic Workers’ Sector has long been identified as a problematic sector when it comes to compliance with labour laws, with workers still paid lower wages.

The Department of Employment and Labour has conducted several inspections of employers operating in the sector. The inspections were to determine the employers’ compliance with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, enforcement of the National Minimum Wage Act – and employers are still found wanting when it comes to compliance.

The outcome of inspections has indicated a need for an advocacy session.

Some of the areas where non-compliance is identified in the sector include unlawful deductions; underpayment of national minimum wage; non-compliant written particulars of employment (contracts); long hours of work and non-registration to the Unemployment Insurance Fund and Compensation for Occupation Injuries and Diseases Act.

Some of the stakeholders targeted by the seminar include: domestic workers, gardeners, trade unions, organised business, employer organisations, organised labour and bargaining councils.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

