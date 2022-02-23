Daily news update: EFF discloses donations, Mkhwebane impeachment and Rosettenville shootout

Citizen Reporter

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that a total of nearly R46 million in donations have been declared by political parties.

“This amount is greater than the R30,008,841.74 declared in the first quarter, but short of the R 56,880,644.47 declared in the second quarter,” the IEC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The commission released its third quarterly report, with 11 political parties disclosing donations over R100,000 as required by the Political Party Funding Act (PPFA).

The PPFA regulates the public and private funding of political parties.

A bullet-riddled vehicle is stationed in the middle of the street at the crime scene after a botched cash-in-transit attack in Rosettenville, on the outskirts of Johannesburg, on 21 February 2022, resulting in two South African police officers being airlifted with chest wounds. Photo: GUILLEM SARTORIO / AFP

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Grace Langa said the 15 police officers involved in the shootout in Rosettenville, south of Johannesburg, on Monday are traumatised by the incident.

Langa added that Ipid has taken over the investigation, as police were involved in the shootout with cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers. The shootout resulted in eight people being killed.

Langa said there were about 15 police officers involved in the shootout.

“There were about 15 officers from different units that were involved in the shootout with criminals and we could not interview them because most of the officers are still traumatised by what happened,” she said.

Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gallo Images/Sowetan/Antonio Muchave

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane‘s application to have the Constitutional Court judgement against her attempt to halt her possible impeachment rescinded won’t stop proceedings from going ahead, said the Committee for Section 194 Inquiry on Tuesday.

Mkhwebane’s lawyers on Monday informed Speaker of parliament Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula that she intended to apply to the Constitutional Court to have parts of its judgment, passed earlier this month, rescinded.

Mkhwebane reportedly indicated that papers would be lodged in the next 10 to 14 days.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule outside the Bloemfontein High Court on 21 February 2022 in Bloemfontein, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw

Former Free State premier Ace Magashule has a case to answer to in the R250 million corruption case as he was the executive authority in the province at the time, the state argued in the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday.

Magashule and the other co-accused are questioning the validity of the corruption and fraud charges levelled against them as detailed in the indictment. The former premier insists that the case is politically motivated and wants the charges to be dismissed.

On Monday, the court postponed his pre-trial hearing to June to allow the completion of the extradition from the US of his former PA Moroadi Cholota, who is also an accused in the case.

Eldorado Park’s Patriotic Alliance members in support of their Ward 18 councillor candidate on 30 June 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) has joined the multi-party coalition in two Gauteng municipalities.

On Tuesday, former Freedom Front Plus (FF+) MP, Dr Corné Mulder, announced that the PA agreed to join the Democratic Alliance’s (DA’s) multi-party coalition in the City of Ekurhuleni and the City of Johannesburg after “hours and hours” of negotiations.

The coalition agreement will see eight PA councillors join the City of Johannesburg, while four councillors will join the City of Ekurhuleni.

This handout video grab released by the Russian Defence Ministry on 21 February 2022, shows Russian and Belarus tanks during joint exercises at a firing range near Brest. Photo: Russian Defence Ministry / AFP

President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into two Moscow-backed rebel regions of Ukraine on Monday, prompting a furious response from the West with the United States denouncing the move at the UN Security Council as a “pretext for war”.

After weeks of massing troops around Ukraine, Putin recognised the independence of the former Soviet state’s rebel-held Donetsk and Lugansk regions – paving the way for the deployment of a potential invasion force.

In an often angry 65-minute televised national address from his office, Putin railed against Ukraine as a failed state and “puppet” of the West.

Putin said it was necessary to “take a long overdue decision, to immediately recognise the independence” of the two regions.