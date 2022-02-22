Young Wits student to plough back business skills to the needy

Brian Sokutu

Wits University Economic Science student Rohan John has become the latest name to be associated with the illustrious list of individuals in Generational Wealth Education (GWE) – a programme offered for free by experts – imparting insight on business to the SMME (small, medium and micro enterprise) start-ups, students and people from previously disadvantaged backgrounds.

Since its launch, the GWE has assisted several hundred people countrywide – in a drive aimed at bridging the gap between formal business education and empowering the less fortunate with vital business skills – especially people with potential to run profitable enterprises, but lacked funds to enrol at business schools.

The GWE is an online platform to teach financial skills, business acumen, brand and marketing skills – a one-stop shop, which this year will reach a target of 150 schools in all nine provinces from next month.

John, who will be engaging with university students, pupils and communities, has committed himself “to inspire people to realise their vision”.

The 18-year-old entrepreneur who has recently launched “FirstCine” – bringing a high-tech revolution in the cinema industry in Africa and the world – has stressed the need to have “the right mentors to assist in building the correct mindset change”.

“I am fortunate to have had mentors that have been on this journey with me before and built successful businesses from it.

“I cannot emphasise enough, the importance of having great mentors for nosiness growth and self-development,” he said.

GWE chief marketing officer Lesego Motala, said it was “of paramount importance that the tour has a dynamic young person – under the age of 19 – who will be speaking to students.

“They need someone they can relate to directly,” said Motala.

He added: “We are very proud of Rohan – a perfect example of what a young ambitious African entrepreneur should be.”

John will be sharing insights on his journey of starting his first business.

The first-year Wits student majoring in Computational and Applied Maths, will take time off from studies “to help in ploughing back my knowledge to people that need it”.

A matriculant of Trinityhouse High School who earned four distinctions in 2021, John began school outreach when in Grade 10.

“This was when a group of fellow students coached and mentored pupils from an underprivileged school nearby.

“Soon thereafter, I became one of the leaders of the committee,” said John.

He said: “The student representative council was only initiated in my matric year.

“The issue of diversity and inclusion of everyone was earlier very tricky to handle and the mantle of leadership rested upon me.

“Throughout the year, we would incentivise greater inclusion initiatives.

“I’ve played the violin since I was 11-years-old – one of my favourites and most passionate skills.

“Since being graded up in my Grade 6 practical exam, it continues to be one of my most passionate hobbies and skills.”

John said he believed in “keeping my mind as well as my body active and fit, which is why I love training – exercising mentally and physically”.

“I love to sit down for a thousand-piece puzzle – hitting the weights and working out.

“Keeping both your mind and body sharp is the key to harmonious capability.”

Travelling the world at a young age has provided him “with a clear and realistic outlook on life – showed me how every country has its own advantages and downfalls”.

“Travelling gave me the realisation that possibility is endless, regardless of where you are in the world.

“I am driven and extremely motivated.

“I will not stand by and let everyone else do the work for me.

“I am a fighter in life and will not stand down to whatever comes my way – looking forward to the whole campaign,” said John.

