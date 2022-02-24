BREAKING: Russia declares war, Ukraine introduces martial law

Cheryl Kahla

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced martial law as Russian President Vladimir Putin announced President Vladimir Putin declared war on Thursday.

Martial law would impose harder restrictions, which could include bans on meetings, movements and political parties.

Putin said the move was not to occupy Ukraine, but the military action is aimed at “demilitarising” Russia’s neighbour.

“We decided to launch a special military action aimed at demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine,” Putin said in a televised address on Thursday.

On Thursday, explosions rang out in several cities near the frontline, including the coastal regions and Kyiv, the country’s capital.

Correspondents reported explosions in the Black Sea port city of Odessa as well, and in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which lies approximately 35 kilometres south of the Russian border.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on social media Ukraine was facing a “full-scale invasion”.

Earlier, Putin said clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces are “inevitable” and called on Ukrainian service members to “lay down their arms and go home”.

