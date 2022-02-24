NC hospital staff member suspended over allegations of sexual harassment

Citizen Reporter

The Northern Cape department of health has suspended an employee working at the Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe hospital following a case of sexual harassment that was lodged by a female patient.

The department confirmed in a statement on Thursday evening that it had placed the said employee on precautionary suspension for 60 days, pending the outcome of investigation into serious allegations of misconduct, including sexual harassment.

A preliminary report on the ongoing investigation reveals that the alleged perpetrator advanced in an unwelcome sexual behavior and violation of human dignity towards the patient, said the department.

“The Department treats this matter very seriously and deem it as an act of worst criminality perpetrated by those expected to protect and care for the most vulnerable in society. This has a serious potential of leaving trauma, psychological, and affect the social well-being of the victim in this case.

“Whilst investigations are underway, the department will provide psycho-social support to the victim and directed the official accused of sexual harassment not to access the departmental premises, have access to official documents or speak to any potential witness on the matter.”

Further updates will be provided at a later stage, after the investigation has been concluded.

In another incident, a Tzaneen doctor was sentenced to an effective eight years in prison for raping a 17-year-old patient in 2020.

Fifty-five-year-old Dumisani Chauke raped the teenager when she was on an examination bed in his surgery in Nkowankowa for a consultation.

The attack happened on 17 October 2017.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said while the teen was on the bed for the examination, she suddenly experienced pain and realised she was being raped.

She rushed out of his rooms and told her mother.

It was reported to the police and Chauke was arrested shortly afterwards.

Detective Sergeant Helray Mmola from Tzaneen’s Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit was praised for meticulously investigating the case.

Additional reporting by News24 Wire