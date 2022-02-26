NSPCA to help Ukraine animal shelters

Citizen Reporter

As Ukraine residents flee the country’s capital and invaded areas, many residents have not left their fur babies to the mercy of missiles.

While many were seen fleeing with their pets, there are fears that some have been left behind.

The NSPCA says it will help the country to look after its animals

“The NSPCA is devastated as news regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine unfolds. Our hearts go out to our colleagues in animal welfare and the people of Ukraine,” the animal welfare group said in a statement.

The NSPCA will be donating R30,000 as a starting point toward relief efforts for animal welfare shelters in Ukraine.

“We commend our brave colleagues working at animal welfare shelters in Ukraine, who have decided to stay behind and care for the animals living at their shelters. These animals have nowhere to go,” said the NSPCA.

The animal welfare group is liaising with overseas colleagues to set up donation portals for as many Ukrainian animal welfare shelters as possible, and to ensure the money reaches the animals on the ground.

“South Africa, we are known to the world because of our spirit of ubuntu, among many other wonderful things,” said the animal shelter.

“We can’t stand by and do nothing. The NSPCA will aid Ukraine. If you are willing to help us assist animal shelters across Ukraine, please donate using the reference “UKRAINE.”