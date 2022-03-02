Daily news update: State capture report, Albert Fritz, Riky Rick laid to rest

Citizen Reporter

Former Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz, who faces allegations of sexual misconduct, has resigned as a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA) following his axing from the provincial Cabinet.

Western Cape DA chairperson Jaco Londt confirmed Fritz’s resignation in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape notes the resignation of Albert Fritz as provincial leader and as a member of the party.

“This means that the provincial leader position is vacant and will be filled at the next provincial council meeting, scheduled for May 2022,” said Londt.

Acting Cheif Justice, Raymond Zondo and President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings where the first part of the state capture report is handed over to the Presidency, 4 January 2022, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

“Corruption was central to Bosasa’s business model” and ANC bigshots including former president Jacob Zuma, Gwede Mantashe, Nomvula Mokonyane and Thabang Makwetla saw nothing wrong with enjoying the spoils of the corrupt relationship between the company and the state.

In the latest instalment of the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture’s reports, Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo comes to the conclusion that ” Bosasa (and the Watson family) established a reasonably well-organised network of well-placed, well-connected and powerful people whose loyalty was secured with financial and other material incentives and bribes.”

Mayor Kgotso Khumalo being sworn in on August 17, 2016. Image: Twitter/@NW_LGHS

The Potchefstroom Regional Court has postponed the fraud and corruption trial against the former Executive Mayor of JB Marks Local Municipality Kgotso Khumalo due to his ill-health.

The matter against Khumalo and two others is now scheduled to be heard on 07 April, after a medical certificate was submitted to the prosecutor as proof of his inability to attend the trial.

They are facing eight charges of theft and fraud from the municipal funds.

The trio who have pleaded not guilty to the charges and are out on a warning, have been cautioned not to interfere with state witnesses.

King Misuzulu – Picture Twitter

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has told its supporters that the KwaZulu-Natal High Court’s royal judgment on Wednesday will not affect King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini’s position as the Zulu monarch.

Deputy Judge President Justice Mjabuliseni Isaac Madondo is expected to hand down the royal judgment on litigation brought last year by Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu and her daughters, Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Princess Ntombizosuthu.

The matter relates to the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s estate as per his will, which Queen Sibongile and her daughters allege is fake.

Queen Sibongile states that hers is the only valid and legal marital union with the late King and as such is the rightful beneficiary to 50% of Zwelithini’s estate.

Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado was laid to rest in Johannesburg on Tuesday, 1 March 2022 | Picture: Instagram

Friends and family of the late Rikhado “Riky Rick” Makhado gathered at Riky Rick’s funeral at the Bryanston Catholic Church in Johannesburg on Tuesday, dressed in all white to lay the late rapper to rest after his passing last week.

While reading his obituary, friend Ntokozo Dladla revealed that Riky was named Rikhado after the ‘I Love You Daddy’ singer Ricardo, due to the fact that his parents had loved the song.

“Rikhado was addicted to loving people,” added Dladla.



He shed a light on the work Makhado did as a humanitarian, philanthropist, and filmmake,r in an effort to see a better future for humanity – something he held very close to his heart.

Freshly printed driver’s licence cards. Photo: Twitter/@MbalulaFikile

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RMTC) has urged motorists to renew their expired drivers’ licences before the grace period, which ends on 31 March 2022, is over.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, motorists were given an extended time period to renew their expiring licence cards.

In November 2021, the Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula announced an extension for renewal licence card, and therefore reminded motorists in February 2022 about the 31 March deadline.

“Those whose cards expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021 are deemed to be valid until 31 March 2022,” Mbalula said.

