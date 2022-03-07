Boredom blamed as endangered trees vandalised in Cape Town

Kgomotso Phooko

The Newlands Forest Park in Table Mountain, Cape Town, is experiencing a new type of vandalism on endangered trees. The park has noticed a sudden spike in the number of trees being vandalised from early February. Just earlier last year, they noticed an alarming amount of bark stripping, which Lauren Clayton, the spokesperson of the park, said is an issue that still persists.

The trees are being vandalised by people carving their names into the bark. To make the matter worse, the trees that are being vandalised are endangered.

Trees are important foundations of urban sustainability due to the ecosystem services that they provide society and the environment. This should be common knowledge, but people still prove to be unaware of the damage caused by the vandalism they cause on the trees.

When trees are prone to vandalism, this constraints the flow of benefits they provide and also increases the cost of planting programmes, according to a research conducted by Emma Richardson and Charlie Shackleton.

“The trees that are targeted for this vandalism are endangered trees,” said Clayton.

She explained that there hasn’t been a specific target species, unlike what is seen with bark stripping on the Cape Beech (Boekenhout) trees.

“This kind of vandalism on these endangered trees in the Newlands Forest is new to us,” said Clayton.

A name carved on the tree.

The park uses organic tree sealer to help the tree, but explained that it does not mean the carving will disappear. She explained that the park forbids carving as it also destroys the beauty of the trees.

Initials carved on the tree.

According to the research, the residents blamed boredom, misbehavior, lack of appreciation and collection for wood as the main contributors of tree vandalism.

This tree has been deeply carved.

Suggestions by residents to prevent vandalism included planting in sensible areas, re-designing the protective structures, and promoting community participation and ownership in all aspects of street tree planting.

The park deemed this as totally unacceptable. A fine of up to R1,000 can be issued if one is found intentionally disturbing any tree in the National Park.

“We appeal to members of the public to report this kind of activities on the emergency number, 086 110 6417.”

You can also send an email to Mathabatha.matjila@sanparks.org with GPS location and pictures.