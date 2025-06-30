Police probe kidnapping of 9-day-old baby Cape Town mall

Baby Mogamat Imaad Shamar was last seen at Middestad Mall in Bellville by his mother at about 1:26pm on Saturday.

Police are appealing for information leading to the whereabouts of a nine-day-old baby who went missing with a person who was with his mother at a shopping mall in Cape Town.

Baby Mogamat Imaad Shamar was last seen at Middestad Mall in Bellville by his mother at about 1:26pm on Saturday.

Missing baby

Western Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the mother reportedly began feeling ill and went to the bathroom, leaving the baby in the care of the person accompanying her.

“When she returned, the person of interest and the baby were both gone”.

Swartbooi said the Bellville Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is probing the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said a case of kidnapping had been opened.

When he was last seen, baby Mogamat was wrapped in a blue blanket. He has brown eyes, a light complexion. black hair, and weighs 2.1kg.

Kidnapped man rescued

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service’s (Saps’) Anti-Kidnapping Task Team rescued a 30-year-old man and arrested two kidnappers during an operation east of Johannesburg.

The man was rescued in Germiston on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the victim’s vehicle was found abandoned in Dawn Park.

“Further investigation revealed that the owner of the vehicle had been kidnapped and was being held against his will.

“Within 24 hours, intelligence directed the task team to an identified address in Germiston. With support from a tactical unit, the team entered the premises and successfully rescued the victim,” Van Wyk said.

Arrests

Van Wyk added that two suspects were arrested at the scene, while others managed to flee during a shootout with police.

“The rescued victim confirmed he had been kidnapped on Thursday, 26 June 2025”.

Kamogelo Baukudi

On Friday, Saps made a major breakthrough and confirmed that the kidnapped 19-year-old Kamogelo Baukudi had been found alive.

The grade 11 pupil from Martie du Plessis Special Needs School was found alive early on Friday morning, six weeks after he went missing.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele said they were relieved that Baukudi had been found.

