WATCH: SIU raids NLC offices in Northern Cape

Getrude Makhafola

The SIU is raiding National Lotteries Commission (NLC) offices in the Northern Cape after allegations of corrupt activities in the registration of non-profit organisations surfaced in the province.

The SIU was accompanied by officials from the Hawks in Kimberley on Thursday.

Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said whistleblowers informed the SIU that NLC officials allegedly enlisted services of runners tasked with scouting for non-profit organisations in the province and encourage them to apply for NLC funding.

‘The runners outside encourage NPOs to apply, and after successful registration, they all share 30% of whatever amount is concerned. We obtained a search warrant from the magistrate’s court and are here to search and seize…we will also go to some of the houses belonging to the officials.”

The SIU is also investigating alleged rampant corruption involving hundreds of millions of rand in lottery grants meant for uplifting running communities across the country.

An investigation by GroundUp uncovered payments to NLC senior officials and to board member William Huma. Non-profit organisations paid millions for Huma’s luxury Pretoria home, directly into his private bank account, and for a luxury estate he owns in North West.

They also paid for his bond payments and his chicken farm with the money meant for disadvantaged women in the North West. Huma, who has since resigned from NLC board, allegedly roped in his relatives in the graft, with his niece and two other individuals linked to The Samaritan Initiative (TSI), which received the multimillion-rand grant.

President Cyril Ramaphosa signed a proclamation in 2020, giving a go ahead for the SIU investigation.

