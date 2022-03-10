‘Short-sighted and factional’ – political parties react to Raymond Zondo’s appointment

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The appointment of Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as the next chief justice has received a mixture of reactions from both political parties and ordinary South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday appointed Zondo as the Chief Justice effective from 01 April, in accordance with Section 174(3) of the Constitution.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had recommended Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya for the top position.

In a statement, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) rejected the appointment and labbelled Ramaphosa’s decision as “short-sighted, factional and uninspired”.

“His arrogance and reluctance to be truthful about his relationship with Jacob Zuma, led to his refusal to recuse himself when confronted with Zuma as a witness at the state capture commission in 2021. It was this spiteful, vindictive and dishonest decision that led to the greatest security threat in post-democratic South Africa which saw over 300 lives lost during the July 2021 unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal,” said the party.

Zondo has previously denied lying about his relationship with Zuma.

“It was Zondo who inexplicably took it upon himself to hold a press briefing in response to an opinion piece by Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, against the consensus of his own peers, in his permanent quest to popularity and exhibition of his political allegiance,” said the party.

During the said briefing in January, Zondo confirmed that he had consulted with his colleagues in the judiciary before addressing Sisulu’s opinion piece.

“The most painful part of his appointment, is that it comes at the expense of a qualified, politically independent and credible woman candidate in President of the Supreme Court of Appeal Mandisa Maya,” said the EFF.

In the same statement announcing Zondo’s appointment, Ramaphosa indicated his intention to nominate Justice Maya for the position of deputy chief justice.

“This nomination will be subject to the process outlined in Section 174(3) of the Constitution,” he said.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen applauded Ramaphosa’s decision.

“I think he made the right choice and it’s a safe pair of hands that he has chosen in Judge Raymond Zondo, particularly after the sorry saga that we saw unfolding at the JSC – a very undignified interview process. Judge Zondo has a clear record of showing no fear or favour in the fight against corruption and maladministration. He will go a long way towards restoring faith in the judiciary., particularly following the work he has done at the Zondo commission. He has the confidence of a large number of South Africans so his term will be good for the judiciary. It’s a good choice by the President,” Steenhuisen said in an interview with eNCA.

Zondo was also the preferred candidate of the Freedom Front Plus, it said in a statement.

“Judge Zondo proved himself with the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into coup d’etat. He did not hesitate to ask penetrating questions regardless of the importance or status of individuals in high political positions that appeared before him,” said the party.

“He exposed those involved in corruption and even asked that some of them be investigated further. This indicates that he thinks politically independent, and that he has no preferences. This is what is expected of a chief justice; that he should be able to make decisions and findings without fear or prejudice.”

The party wished Zondo well on his appointment.