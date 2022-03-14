Daily news update: Comair operations suspended, load shedding, NCCC to meet Monday

Citizen Reporter

Daily news update 14 March

Comair was on Sunday morning grounded indefinitely by the South African Civil Aviation Authority. It is the third South African airline company since 2007 grounded due to safety concerns.

Comair operates budget airline Kulula.com and a local British Airways franchise. It was initially grounded for 24 hours on Saturday, pending resolution of what the regulator referred to as ‘safety’ issues.

Thousands of passengers were stranded on Sunday.

At the same time, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is demanding the resignation of Comair CEO Glen Orsmond.

“Our members wish to pass a vote of no confidence in the CEO and his executive to protect their jobs and livelihoods which are threatened by management decisions that put profits over people and people’s livelihoods.

“We demand the resignation of Glen Orsmond and his executive and the withdrawal of the current threatening section 189 notice that was issued on the 1st of March 2022 to our members,” said Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

Eskom on Sunday announced that it would suspend load shedding at 8pm. This was due to sufficient recovery in generation capacity.

However, the embattled power utility warned that the system would remain constrained on Monday and Tuesday. Eskom said it expected that extensive use of emergency reserves would be required ahead of the units returning to service.

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) is set to meet on Monday, according to a Sunday Times report.

The report predicts that government is unlikely to scrap the state of disaster as there is disagreement among officials over how to manage Covid-19 without it.

There have been widespread calls for the government to drop the state of disaster and for the coronavirus management to be handled within the existing disease control measures.

The 44th Cape Town Cycle Tour is a wrap and the winners have been announced. Congratulations to everyone who dared the cold weather on Sunday.

Team Qhubeka’s Marc Pritzen was crowned as the victor in the men’s division, with Sasha Weber, HB Kruger and Byron Munton following hot on Pritzen’s wheels.

Pritzen clocked in at 02:37:55. However, all odds were on Kruger to walk away with the prize.

The never-ending divorce proceedings between Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo is reportedly getting uglier.

The two had a public spilt in 2021 after Mohale alleged that Somizi was abusive during their marriage and relationship.

During their mediation proceedings, Somizi reportedly refused to participate, after Mohale asked him not to “air their dirty laundry in public,” the Sunday World reported.

