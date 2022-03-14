Harmony Gold worker dies at Doornkop mine

Citizen Reporter

A miner working in Harmony Gold’s Doornkop mine in Johannesburg lost their life following a mine-related material car incident last Friday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague. Harmony continues its focus on embedding its risk management practice to create a more engaged and proactive safety culture. The inclusion and involvement of all Harmony stakeholders in all aspects of safety demonstrates a unified commitment to prevent accidents through our ongoing humanistic transformation safety journey. Our prayers are with the families, friends and colleagues of the deceased during this time of tragedy,” said Peter Steenkamp, chief executive officer of Harmony.

According to Steenkamp, the deceased’s family members have been informed and the necessary support will be provided to assist the family during this time of mourning.

“The relevant authorities were also immediately informed and the affected area at the mine has been closed, pending an in-loco investigation.”

In October last year, two Harmony Gold workers were fatally injured following a seismic event resulting in a fall of ground at its Kusasalethu mine, near Carletonville.

“The board, executives and management of Harmony are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. We extend our thoughts and prayers to the families, friends and colleagues of our deceased colleagues,” the mine’s Steenkamp said at the time.