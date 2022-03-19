Daily news update: Ramaphosa to address SA, EFF defends Mkhwebane and Vavi saga

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa gives a statement on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination during a European Union (EU) African Union (AU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on February 18, 2022. (Photo by JOHANNA GERON / POOL / AFP)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has alluded to new health regulations set to replace the current lockdown regulations, prompting a national address in the “coming days”.

Ramaphosa said public consultations with various leaders were underway while responding to oral questions in the National Assembly on Thursday.

This week, the Department of Health published proposed health regulations to deal with Covid-19 outside the national state of disaster.

This involved amending the National Health Act regulations to allow the country to move out of the state of disaster.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Chinese president Xi Jinping while on official business in South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier

President Cyril Ramaphosa says China’s President Xi Jinping agrees with South Africa that there was a need for humanitarian assistance to the people of war-torn Ukraine.

On Friday, Ramaphosa engaged in a telephone conversation with Xi and both countries expressed similar views that Ukraine as a sovereign country has the right to decide its own position independently.

“We expressed our concern about the conflict in Ukraine and the need to end hostilities and find a lasting peace,” the Presidency said in a tweet after the call.

Director of Blackhead consulting, Edwin Sodi at the State Capture Commision in Braamfontein, 29 September 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

Controversial businessman, Edwin Sodi on Friday was granted R150,000 bail by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court.

Sodi has been charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH), and pointing of a firearm.

It is alleged that Sodi attacked his estranged wife, Nthateng Lerata and a friend in the couple’s Bryanston home last week Thursday.

The businessman allegedly fired gunshots several times. He was charged on Tuesday and handed himself over to police following Lerata laying charges against him.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane during the press conference at her offices in Pretoria. Photo: Gallo Images/Antonio Muchave

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have rejected President Cyril Ramaphosa’s intention of suspending Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Ramaphosa sent a letter to Mkhwebane on Thursday asking her to provide him with reasons within 10 days why he should not suspend her in terms of Section 194(3)(a) of the Constitution.

“In light of the resolution of the committee, it would therefore now be appropriate to consider whether or not you ought to be suspended pending finalisation of the committee’s work.”

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi. (Photo by Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius)

Union affiliates of the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) accused the federation’s president Mac Chavalala of trying to elbow out embattled general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi ahead of the elective conference.

The 13 affiliates on Friday pledged their support to federation’s general-secretary Vavi, who faces suspension over alleged transgressions that Chavalala said warranted an investigation and possible disciplinary action.

Describing Vavi as an “upright and honest” trade unionist, the unions demanded that Chavalala retract his “misguided” letter circulated on social media to Vavi informing him of a notice to suspend him.

Zola Tongo, one of three people originally charged with the Anni Dewani’s killing, covers his face in the Cape Town High Court, on 7 December 2010 in Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images/The Times/Shelly Christians

The man found guilty of murdering newlywed Anni Dewani in November 2010 was on Friday granted parole, finalising a process which was in its final stages, according to SABC News.

Zola Tongo pleaded guilty to the murder and was sentenced to 18 years imprisonment.

He has served 11 years behind bars, and became eligible to be considered for parole in 2020 after being deemed successfully rehabilitated, TimesLIVE reported.

At the time, he had served half of his sentence.

Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung reportedly in a messy divorce proceedings. Picture: Instagram

Despite the painful nature of breakups, Somizi has had somewhat of a light-hearted approach to the kinds of things he says about the end of his marriage and his comment under one of DJ Zinhle’s Instagram posts is further proof of that.

The parents to baby Asante and rumoured newlyweds Bongani Mohosana (Murdah Bongz) and Ntombezinhle Jiyane (DJ Zinhle) recently jetted off to Paris on what looks like a romantic getaway with a sprinkling of work.

DJ Zinhle has been sharing images of her outfits almost daily with fantastic pictures of herself set against the Paris backdrop and her photographer is none other than her boo.

Kaizer Motaung Jnr is the new sporting director at Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix.

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr has come out and expressed his disappointment with Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi’s recent utterances.

Mngqithi stopped short of accusing Amakhosi of treason when he said their opening of their Amakhosi Village in Naturena to Al Ahly last week was a show of disloyalty.

This was after Chiefs allowed Pitso Mosimane’s Egyptian side to train at their facilities, which are said to be world class, and also allowed them to use their dressing room during the game at FNB Stadium.