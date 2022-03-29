Operation Dudula march road closures: Motorists, avoid these routes today

Cheryl Kahla

The Operation Dudula March will kick off at the Rosslyn Police Station on Tuesday, 29 March, Here are the routes and road closures to avoid.

This after Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Mohlauli (Lux Dlamini), the leader of the anti-foreigner group, was released on R1,500 bail on Monday.

Operation Dudula: 29 March 2022

Purpose of the march

The march was arranged in order to submit a memorandum of demands against the employment of illegal foreigners by PRAGA, AFRIT and Rossa complex.

The marchers will gather at Rosslyn Police Station and walk down Piet Rautenbach towards the ROSA Complex.

From there, the march will turn right into Kotzenberg Street to Praga Technical and AFRIT Trailers, where the protesters will disperse at 13:30.

Operation Dudula road closures

The following intersections will be affected and may be subjected to road closures:

Piet Rautenbach Street

Kotzenberg Street

Rosslyn Road (R566)

Tshwane Metro advises motorists to avoid the abovementioned streets and use alternative routes along De Waal Street, Hardie Muller Street and Kitshof Street.

Tshwane Metro Police Department spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said officers will be deployed and all affected areas will be monitored.

Legal proceedings

Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ was arrested just after his interview with KayaFM on last week and appeared after a case of breaking and entering was opened at the Dobsonville Police Station on Wednesday.

The case was opened by Victor Ramerafe, who was accompanied by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), after Dlamini allegedly raided the home of the 59-year-old Ramerafe, in search for drugs.

ALSO READ: Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini granted bail

On Friday, Operation Dudula’s national secretary-general Zandile Dabula confirmed that Lux will appear at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

Alex Dudula Movement

Earlier this month, police arrested at least six people for leading and taking part in the “Operation Dudula” campaign targeting illegal foreign nationals in Alexandra.

Several people were reportedly injured when clashes broke out between street vendors and members of the Alexandra Dudula Movement near the Pan Africa Mall in the township.

The Dudula Movement were allegedly trying to remove foreign shop owners and force them to close their businesses.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.