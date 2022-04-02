Daily news update: Bathabile Dlamini, ANC Mpumalanga and Agrizzi corruption case postponed

Citizen Reporter

South Africa’s disgraced former social development minister, Bathabile Dlamini, has been slapped with a suspended jail sentence and a hefty fine in her perjury case.

Dlamini, last month, was found guilty of perjury for lying under oath at an inquiry, which had investigated her role in the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) 2017 crisis.

At the time, Magistrate Betty Khumalo stated that she was satisfied that the former minister had lied under oath.

During her sentencing on Friday, Khumalo said she considered Dlamini’s personal and financial circumstances – including the fact that she is a 59-year-old single parent.

A South African ID book and driver’s licence. Picture: Gallo Images/Nicolene Olckers

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is still conducting research into the validity period of driver’s licence cards.

Mbalula held a media briefing on Friday to announce a further 15-day extension to the driver’s licence renewal grace period.

The previous deadline expired on Thursday, 31 March.

The latest extension means all learner licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits that expired between 26 March 2020 and 31 August 2021 are valid until 15 April.

The Gauteng agriculture department has warned of foot-and-mouth disease in the province.

MEC of Economic Development, Agriculture Environment and Rural Development Parks Tau has put an alert on livestock farming sectors and products processors of animal origin to be aware of the outbreak of the Foot-and-Mouth (FMD) disease in Gauteng.

The outbreak has been made on a farm in the Randfontein area.

Tau said the disease was imported to Gauteng, and other suspicious cases are being investigated in Tarlton, Fochville, Walmansthal and Ondersterpoort.

“We would like to reassure the public that all measures are being taken by the provincial Veterinary Services to limit the spread of the disease.”

South African artist Esther Mahlangu exhibits her paintings at Melrose Art Gallery in Johannesburg. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Police in Mpumalanga have issued a reward of R50,000 to anyone who can come forward with information regarding the robbery incident of well known Ndebele artist, Esther Nostokana Mahlangu.

Mahlangu was robbed and attacked at her residential place in Weldervrede near Siyabuswa on Saturday, 19 March.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the incident happened as Mahlangu prepared to take a nap at her home in Siyabuswa.

“She was alone in the house and locked all doors to take a nap. Strangely, she noticed a man unknown to her inside her house.”

ANC flag. Picture: Gallo Images / Thapelo Maphakela

The mudslinging in the ANC in Mpumalanga continued on the first day of the elective conference, with senior member Peter Nyoni instituting a R1 million lawsuit against task team coordinator Lindiwe Ntshalintshali for an alleged “slanderous statement”

Nyoni, who initially threw his hat into the ring to contest for leadership but was later suspended, accused Ntshalintshali of defamation after she alleged that municipal services in the province fell apart under Nyoni’s watch when he head of department of cooperative governance (Cogta).

Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi speaks during an interview on November 18, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Rapport/Elizabeth Sejake)

The case against former Bosasa chief operating officer (COO) Angelo Agrizzi was on Friday deferred to a later date.

Agrizzi’s fraud case has been postponed by the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court to 18 May, to obtain a high court date, Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka said in a statement.

An independent pulmonologist has also been appointed by the state to assess Agrizzi and submit a report.

He has not appeared in court since October 2020, citing ill health.

He suffered a heart attack in hospital on 21 October 2020, one week after he was denied bail.

