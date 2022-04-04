Bernadette Wicks
Senior court reporter
3 minute read
4 Apr 2022
6:30 am
The culpability of Dr Beale: ‘No amount of time heals you from the loss of a child’

Bernadette Wicks

The Citizen spoke to a number of parents who had lost children after Beale operated on them.

Photo: iStock
Paediatric surgeon and Wits University professor emeritus Peter Beale has been stripped of his right to operate, pending the investigation of more than two dozen complaints against him. Parents speak out Dhiyana Thumbiran's mother watched her die More than 10 years have passed since she lost her daughter but the pain in Aarthi Thumbiran’s voice is still raw. “People tell you time will heal you. But it doesn’t. No amount of time heals you from the loss of a child. It creates a hole in your heart that never closes.” Thumbiran’s third daughter, Dhiyana, was born at Netcare Park Lane...