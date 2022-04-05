Daily news update: State of Disaster ended, Malema vs Dudula and Black Coffee Grammy win

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the media outside the Home of Archbishop Desmond Tutu on 27 December 2021 in Cape Town. Picture: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

While the National State of Disaster has been terminated, South Africa will still have “transitional measures”, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa announced during his address to the nation on Monday that Cabinet has decided to end the country’s State of Disaster, which will come into effect at midnight.

However, the President said that there will be measures, which will lapse after 30 days, to allow for a smooth transition since the requirements for a State of Disaster to be declared in terms of the Disaster Management Act are no longer met.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Twitter /@EFFSouthAfrica

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said he is not concerned about criticism directed towards him by Operation Dudula members, adding that they are merely trying to gain popularity by using his name.

Malema also accused Operation Dudula members of trying to imitate him.

“They are new in what they are doing. If you listen when they speak, they all imitate me. There is no principle to engage them. I’m dealing here with principle,” he said in an interview with the SABC.

A flag of the African National Congress (ANC). Picture: Michel Bega

Just merely two days after he was elected ANC Mpumalanga treasurer, murder-accused Mandla Msibi has been asked to step aside from his position.

In a letter to Msibi, ANC treasurer and acting secretary-general Paul Mashatile reminded the former Mpumalanga MEC for agriculture of the step aside resolution.

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC), in March last year, resolved to implement the party’s 2017 Nasrec conference resolution.

Police commissioner General Fannie Masemola during a media briefing on 1 April 2022. Photo: South African Police Service

Newly appointed national police commissioner Fannie Masemola vows to do just what he has been put in office for, and would implement his vast experience to make sure that his management team will provide services to the people of South Africa.

Earlier this morning, Masemola had an interview at 702 fm, where he affirmed to ensure there is stability in every sector that is a headache not only with crime, but the Saps as a whole.

The new top cop is set to start this week, after being appointed last week by the President Cyril Ramphosa to replace General Khehla Sitole.

Home Affairs offices across South Africa are currently experiencing offline systems due to cable breakage. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

The Department of Home Affairs will be extending its office hours after its systems went offline nationwide on Friday.

The department said the office hours will be extended until 6:30pm on Monday evening.

The systems went offline nationwide due to a cable breakage.

The damaged cable was connected to the State Information Technology Agency (Sita).

Rahima Moosa hospital in Johannesburg on 4 April 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng has called for foreign embassies to be billed for patients from their countries who are treated in Gauteng hospitals.

This follows a video that has gone viral online of pregnant women sleeping on the floor at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg.

The video was shot by the Patriotic Alliance MMC for health in Joburg, Ashley Sauls.

It shows heavily pregnant women sleeping on the floors or sitting slouched on plastic chairs, waiting for assistance.

Picture: Getty Images / David Becker

South Africa’s very own DJ Black Coffee, real name Nkosinathi Maphumulo, has bagged his first Grammy Award on Sunday evening, for the best dance/electronic album category, with his 2021 LP, Subconsciously.

This is the first time a South African producer has won or been nominated in this category.

DJ Black Coffee shared this special moment with his first-born son, both taking to the stage in crisp white suits to accept the award.

Peter de Villiers coached the Springbok team for four years between 2008 and 2011. Picture: Getty Images

The 62-year-old wife of former Springbok rugby coach Peter de Villiers has been found dead in a swimming pool in Gqeberha on Monday.

Although the police have not revealed the name of the dead woman, The Herald reported that it is Theresa de Villiers, the wife of the former Bok coach.

Police have opened an inquest after Theresa’s body was found in the pool in the suburb of Fairview.

Orlando Pirates are said to be actively looking for Happy Jele’s replacement. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

After welcoming back their supporters for the first time since early 2020, Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele believes the presence of the Ghost will help them to do well in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Buccaneers sealed their spot at the top of their group after playing to goalless draw with Libyan outfit Al-Ittihad at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday night, with the Buccaneers’ passage to the quarterfinals already secured.