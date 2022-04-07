Daily news update: Tembisa 10 story shortlisted, Joburg arsonist and Sundowns win

Citizen Reporter

Gosiame Sithole. Photo: Twitter/@Piet Rampedi

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) said it is appalled that a false report about the so-called birth of decuplets in Gauteng has been shortlisted for the upcoming Global Media Awards.

The story, first published by Independent Media’s Pretoria News last year is entered under the category, “Best Use of Social Media” in the International News Media Awards (INMA).

The newspaper ran an “exclusive story” last year about a 37-year-old woman who apparently earned her place in the Guinness Book of Records after carrying and delivering 10 babies.

EFF leader Julius Malema leads party members and supporters during a march to Johann Rupert’s properties in Stellenbosch, Western Cape. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

EFF leader Julius Malema claims billionaire businessman Johann Rupert and the Oppenheimer family are the faces of South Africa’s land criminals.

Thousands of EFF members and supporters on Wednesday took part in a march outside properties owned by Rupert in Stellenbosch, Western Cape.

The march – dubbed by the Red Berets as “land day” – coincided with the arrival of Dutch colonial administrator and navigator Jan van Riebeeck in South Africa on 6 April 1652.

A general view at the interviews for South Africa’s next Chief Justice at Park Hotel on 1 February 2022 in Sandton. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) says it cannot disclose the reasons why it decided to cut Gauteng High Court Judge David Unterhalter from its recommendation list to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Tuesday night, the JSC announced that it had shortlisted four candidates for the two vacant positions at the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

The commission interviewed five candidates – including Unterhalter – in Sandton earlier in the day.

eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda. Picture: Gallo Images

eThekhwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda accused the council of following “social media rumours” when they voted against the appointment of Maxwell Mbili as the new city manager.

Mbili is a former city manager at Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal.

The ANC coalition in the metro was dealt a blow on Monday when they failed to garner enough votes to install Mbili, after coalition ally Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) reportedly voted against the panel’s recommendation, along with the Democratic Alliance (DA) and other parties.

Photo: Facebook

Security company Community Active Protection (CAP) said they are aware of a suspected arsonist allegedly torching residents’ homes in the north of Johannesburg after breaking in.

According to a post on Facebook by a woman in Sandton, an arsonist is targeting homes in Hyde Park, Dunkeld and Illovo.

She said the individual has allegedly burned at least two homes down.

Blue Light Brigade. Photo: Daily Maverick

The Automobile Association (AA) said the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU) or notorious “blue light brigade” transporting politicians on the country’s roads especially on major highways continue to pose a road safety threat to motorists, and their operation should be reviewed.

The government’s VIP protection unit have become notorious for its bullying tactics on South Africa’s roads with a number of incidents reported.

One of the more conspicuous incidents of the unit includes the high-speed car crash involving Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.

After the fire, which broke out on 16 April in the special dispensary stores of the hospital, no one was permitted inside. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Gauteng Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi reveals that the Chief Executive Officer Gladys Bogoshi of Charlottre makexe Johannesburg Hospital (CMJH) should be held accountable for the failures at the hospital that have negatively impacted patients.

In a written reply to the Democratic Alliance Gauteng Shadow Health MEC Jack Bloom questions in the Gauteng legislation, Mokgethi stated that Gladys Bogoshi earns an enormous amount of money but still fails to be held accountable of the failures at the hospital since she was appointed nine years ago.

Former ad hoc committee chairperson Vincent Smith addresses the National Assembly. Picture: Gallo Images / Beeld / Lulama Zenzile

The case against corruption-accused former ANC parliamentarian, Vincent Smith, has been postponed to 5 July 2022.

Smith appeared briefly at the Palm Ridge Specialised Crimes Court on Wednesday morning, on charges of tax fraud, money laundering, corruption and breach of the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) Act.

But the case was deferred to July after his legal team informed the court it needed more time to study a tax fraud docket provided by the State at the last sitting in November last year.

Dumisani Dlamini is in the headline again after congratulating Doja Cat for her Grammys win | Picture: Instagram

Actor Dumisani Dlamini – now popularly known as “Doja Cat’s dad” – has deleted a post he put up thanking fans for supporting his daughter after she recently won a Grammy award.

“Just wanted to thank everyone who supported my child Zandile. God bless you all,” he posted along with a picture of the musician holding her Grammy award.



A screenshot of his post made its way to Twitter alerting everyone to the post and they descended upon his comments calling him all sorts of names.

Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

George Maluleka and hat-trick hero Peter Shalulile combined superbly yesterday as Mamelodi Sundowns sealed a 4-2 DStv Premiership win over Swallows FC at the Dobsonville Stadium.

Swallows did try to fight back, with Ruzaigh Gamildien coming off the bench to give the Dube Birds some hope as he made the score 3-2 in the last minute of normal time. But the show belonged to Shalulile, who completed his hat-trick in stoppage time.

South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen shot an opening 64 at the Open on Thursday to lead by one after the first round. Picture: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen, a runner-up at the Masters in 2012, will play alongside Tiger Woods in the first two rounds of this year’s tournament at Augusta National from Thursday.

Joining the duo will be Chile’s Joaquin Nieman.

Oosthuizen, who finished second at last year’s US Open and PGA Championship and third at the Open in Britain, has so far only picked up one Major title – the Open championship in 2010. At Augusta in 2012 he finished runner-up to Bubba Watson, who won in a playoff.