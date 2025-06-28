Malema promises urgent aid for Mthatha flood victims, calls on the wealthy to help

Malema highlighted the urgent need for proper accommodation for displaced residents, particularly families with children who have been denied access to temporary shelters.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has pledged to find urgent solutions for flood victims in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, following devastating floods that have claimed lives and destroyed infrastructure.

During a visit to the region on Saturday, Malema was welcomed by King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo at Nkululekweni Palace ahead of a briefing on the flood’s impact.

The EFF leader issued a direct appeal to wealthy South Africans, particularly Black business leaders, to unite in support of the flood-stricken communities, criticising what he sees as inadequate government response and unequal disaster relief efforts.

Malema criticises government response to Mthatha floods

Malema expressed frustration with the delayed government response to the disaster, emphasising the need for immediate action rather than bureaucratic procedures.

“After more than 100 people died, the army only comes after the fence. So we want a responsive government and the EFF is such a responsive government,” he said.

“If there’s a disaster, disaster means there’s an emergency. You can’t [just] be calling meetings, we must meet on the ground and help people.”

He criticised officials for holding meetings while people were suffering, stating: “We are going to make sure you are all attended to. Yesterday the initial chair was telling me we had one family with a bereavement. There is four families now who want to bury their loved ones.”

EFF commits to burial support

The party leader announced that the EFF would provide direct assistance to families who have lost loved ones in the floods.

“We are going to help them as the EFF to bury those loved ones in a dignified manner,” Malema declared.

He also addressed issues surrounding burial rights, asserting that no one should be denied proper burial arrangements.

“The EFF has to answer to that issue. No one should be refused a burial right. If it’s traditional leadership, we can take it up with them, then we will take it up with those people. If it’s the police or the municipality, we will take it up with the police and the municipality to make sure that whoever needs to be buried must be buried.”

Accommodation crisis for displaced Mthatha floods victims

Malema highlighted the urgent need for proper accommodation for displaced residents, particularly families with children who have been denied access to temporary shelters.

He mentioned that some victims had been “chased out of a church or whatever” and emphasised the need to find alternative accommodation immediately.

“We cannot have children sleeping under trees because someone is denying people access,” he said.

“Let’s find them a wall, let’s find them a church, let’s find them a school. Let’s go back to the same church and plead with the church and please accommodate these people while we are still looking for urgent solution.”

Malema calls for corporate and private sector support

The EFF leader made a pointed appeal to wealthy individuals and corporations to contribute to relief efforts, drawing comparisons to disaster response in more affluent areas.

He questioned why similar support wasn’t materialising for Mthatha victims.

“When I leave here, I’m going to call on other people,” Malema announced.

He specifically called out the absence of major foundations and wealthy individuals, asking: “But where is Motsepe Foundation when parents are saying, ‘we are asking for clothes for children’?”

Malema drew attention to disparities in disaster response, referencing relief efforts in Cape Town’s affluent areas.

“There was a disaster in Cape Town in one of the most expensive places. We saw the big companies going there, sending food, sending clothes, sending all types of things in the Western Cape. Why is that not happening [here]?”

Appeal to black economic leaders

Making a direct appeal to Black business leaders and wealthy individuals, Malema emphasised the responsibility of successful Black South Africans to support their communities during times of crisis.

“We call on the rich people, especially Black people, to come in and help our people with everything necessary,” he said.

He stressed that victims needed comprehensive support beyond basic provisions.

“The disaster washed away the clothes, the furniture and the belongings of our people. Let’s help them to rebuild their life,” Malema explained.

He further noted that women particularly needed sanitary pads and clothing, not just blankets.

Support for community leadership

Malema praised the women leading the relief centers and encouraged them to continue speaking truth about their communities’ needs.

“What made me happy is that the leaders of these centres are women. You are very strong and it is through that spirit that you will have gained a lot of support.”

He urged community leaders not to compromise their honesty for the sake of receiving aid.

“Don’t be scared to talk because you must not receive food for lying. You have to tell the truth. If they say sponsors won’t come because you are telling the truth, then it means the sponsors like lies. We don’t want people who want lies.”

Furthermore, the EFF leader encouraged continued communication and transparency: “So continue to speak, continue to express yourself, speak truth to power. Where there are issues, please speak to us.”

