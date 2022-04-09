Focus should be on ending suffering in Ukraine – Ramaphosa

Citizen Reporter

The fundamental responsibility of the global community is to ensure that human suffering in Ukraine is brought to an end and sustainable peace is achieved, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He was speaking at the South African Heads of Mission Conference ahead of the United Nations vote on Russia. The president also said the war in Ukraine has exposed the inability of the United Nations Security Council to maintain international peace and security.

“The war in the Ukraine has had an extraordinary impact on global affairs and these developments will continue to define international relations into the future.

“As a country, we are committed to the articles of the United Nations Charter, including the principle that all member states shall settle and should settle their disputes by peaceful means.”

Last month, Ramaphosa blamed Nato for the war in Ukraine when answering questions in the National Assembly in Cape Town. He said he would resist calls to condemn Russia and insisted on dialogue because “war and violence never solves anything”.

The president also took a swipe at the UN and certain member states after criticism of South Africa’s decision to abstain in the recent UN General Assembly vote to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine.

He said: “There is a tendency of the most powerful countries to use their positions as permanent council members to serve their national interests rather than the interest of global peace and stability.

“The UN Security Council needs to be overhauled.”

On Thursday, SA abstained again when the UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council over what it said was gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights.

The United States-led resolution received 93 votes in favour and 24 against, while 58 countries abstained.

Ramaphosa also seems to be favouring Russia by speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but has yet to have any engagements or discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.