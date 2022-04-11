Tshwane Metro Police weekend operations lead to several arrests

Citizen Reporter

Four people have been arrested at the Mooiplaas squatter camp during an operation conducted between Tshwane West Crime Intelligence and Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) Tactical and Special Operations members.

The team was following up on information received about a suspicious Ford Ranger bakkie with six people driving between Centurion and the Mooiplaas squatter camp.

Picture – Tshwane Metro Police.

When the team spotted and flagged the bakkie, the driver and one of the occupants fled the scene while the other four suspects (who were all Zimbabwean nationals) were apprehended.

Their vehicle was searched, and the officers found 50 metres of stolen copper cable with digging equipment.

The stolen cable has an estimated value of R250 000. They were all charged with cable theft.

In a separate incident, TMPD Drug Unit members also arrested one Zimbabwean male suspect for contravention of the Medicines and Related Substances Act, 1965 (Act 101 of 1965) when he was found with 250 bottles of codeine cough mixture in Olievenhoutbosch.

While TMPD Drug Unit members and Region 3 Sector 2 Crime Prevention members arrested five male suspects and one female suspect for dealing in dagga in Soshanguve and New Eersterus.

Five more suspects were arrested for interfering with official duties when they tried to stop officers from arresting their family members.

Then, another arrest was made by TMPD Tactical Unit members in Olievenhoutbosch.

They stopped a suspicious white Isuzu bakkie with one suspect.

His vehicle was searched, and officers found a 9 mm pistol with three rounds. He was arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

