Maximum cooperation necessary to control outbreaks of foot-and-mouth – Didiza

Maximum cooperation from all stakeholders is necessary to control the outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), said Thoko Didiza, agriculture, land reform and rural development minister.

“It is important that everyone commits and respects all imposed control measures and collectively find a solution.”

In a statement issued yesterday, Didiza said the country is currently battling 56 cases of foot-and-mouth disease, involving farms and communal areas in the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, North West and Gauteng.

She called on all citizens to stop the illegal movement of animals out of the affected areas, saying the current outbreaks were caused by illegally moving animals out of the foot-and-mouth disease controlled zones in Limpopo.

“Despite the fact that South Africa lost its World Organisation for Animal Health FMD free zone status in 2019, the permanent movement restrictions remain in place in those zones in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, and it is illegal to move cloven-hoofed animals and their products out of it without permission from the state veterinary services,” Didiza said.

She commended the arrest of a 49-year-old man in Masisi, Limpopo, for bringing goats from the controlled zone into the free zone.

“Another case, where animals were illegally moved from an FMD controlled area to auctions in two provinces, is being investigated. We warn perpetrators who are illegally moving animals they will be prosecuted.”

The minister said in all affected farms, dip tanks and other premises in the five affected provinces were placed under quarantine and no cloven-hoofed animals were allowed to move from these locations.

“There has been no change in the movement restrictions on cloven-hoofed animals, their products and genetic material out of, into, within or through the disease management areas, which are still in effect in KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.

“The margins of the two disease management areas are being considered to include the newly affected areas and other areas at high risk owing to uncontrolled mingling of animals.

“Culling, like all control measures, will be considered on a caseby-case basis, taking into account the practicality, costs, advantages and disadvantages of each scenario,” Didiza said.

FMD vaccination campaigns in Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal were still ongoing in the areas where there is active virus circulation and where the animals are not fenced in.

However, the minister reiterated that the use of the vaccine was strictly controlled by state veterinary services and was not for sale to the public.

“The FMD vaccine can only be used in pre-authorised areas after the risks have been weighed. The department has become aware of companies advertising the sale of FMD vaccines and wishes to make

it clear that it is illegal.”

Livestock owners are reminded to protect their herds from becoming infected by following the “buyer beware” precautions.

