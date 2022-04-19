How Motsepe is helping flood victims with burials: Here is what you need to qualify

Citizen Reporter

Struggling families who have lost their loved ones in the recent floods that befell the KwaZulu Natal Province will receive burial and financial support as part of an initiative by the Motsepe Foundation in collaboration with the eThekwini Municipality.

This was announced on Tuesday by Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda who said that families can receive up to R15 000 burial assistance for each member that passed away during the devastating floods.

“We are grateful to the Motsepe Foundation for their support. It will ensure that families bury their loved ones with dignity,” said Kaunda.

Kaunda said that families could also arrange for the benefit to be paid directly to a funeral parlour.

The funeral parlour needs to be a legally registered company that is tax compliant with a business bank account.

To receive assistance, the following documents will be required;

Letter from the ward councillor stating that he/she has made an assessment to ascertain financial need.

Death certificate of the deceased.

ID copy of the beneficiary.

Bank statement/ bank confirmation letter of the beneficiary’s bank account.

Letter of Authority to be obtained from the Master’s Office.

All documents should be submitted to Amahle Khumalo or Andile Shange based on the 2nd floor, City Hall Building.

For more information contact 031 322 8200.

The Municipality is also working with the Department of Homes Affairs to establish makeshift offices in various parts of the City to assist families to apply for ID documents and death certificates.

This is the second donation to flood relief efforts by billionaire Patrice Motsepe. Just a few days ago, Motsepe pledged R30 million to assist those affected by the storms.

In an interview with eNCA, Motsepe explained that a committee would be established and would include representatives from the Zulu royal family, the Shembe church and the KZN provincial government because they would have a better understanding of where the funds really need to go.

“The emergency from our side is to start releasing those funds as quickly as possible so that tomorrow, or the day after, many of our people who are in this hall and other parts o the province can really start accessing those funds to improve their living conditions and try and find their feet to start dealing with the pain,” said Motsepe.