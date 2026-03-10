Opinion

Cartoon of the day: 10 March 2026

By Themba Siwela

10 March 2026

Patrice Motsepe said he doesn't need to be a politician to make a difference in South Africa.

Businessman Patrice Motsepe said the rumours that he is campaigning to become ANC president are “false and unfounded”.

This comes after a PM27 campaign has emerged recently. It is, however, unclear if the PM stands for Motsepe or Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

Addressing shareholders of his company, African Rainbow Minerals, Motsepe said he doesn’t need to be a politician to make a difference in South Africa.

“The best place for us to make this contribution is outside poltics. I said this 20 years ago and I said it five years ago.

“The minute you run for votes, you lose sight of the broader objective, the broader benefit for all South Africans,” he said.

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

