King Misuzulu’s coronation postponed due to KZN floods

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini’s coronation celebration has been postponed until further notice due to the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) floods that have left more than 400 people dead and others homeless.

“As our nation mourns the loss of lives, homes and property due to the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape, our focus now must be on healing, rebuilding and restoring what has been lost,” said Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Monarch and Nation in a statement on Friday.

“In this time of tremendous pain and grief, His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has expressed his strong conviction that the celebration of his coronation should be postponed. At his request, I conveyed this to His Excellency President Ramaphosa on Wednesday afternoon.”

Ramaphosa has now formally responded to the letter, confirming his agreement with the decision.

After consultation with King Misuzulu, the Royal family and the President, a date for the coronation will be announced accordingly, said Buthelezi.

“On behalf of His Majesty the King, we express deepest sympathy with every family that has suffered loss.”

Misuzulu was officially recognised as king of AmaZulu by Ramaphosa last month in terms of Section 8(3)(a) and (b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 2019.

The official recognition came a year after the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu and the regent queen Mantfombi Dlamini.

In terms of the requirements of the Act, the Royal family identified Prince Misuzulu Singqobile Zulu as the person who qualifies in terms of customary law and customs to assume the position of king and applied to the President for his recognition.

King Misuzulu’s official recognition came a week after the Pietermaritzburg High Court gave the green light for his coronation as the new king of the Zulu nation.

Judge Isaac Madondo dismissed with costs an application lodged by late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, to stop the coronation from going ahead, after ruling that Prince Misuzulu was the “undisputed successor to the throne”.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe