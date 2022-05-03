News

3 May 2022
Parts of Cape Town may be without electricity this week, says the city

Areas affected by the routine maintenance will be given door-to-door notices.

Picture: iStock

The City of Cape Town has begun conducting electricity maintenance this week in various parts of the metro areas.

The city has announced that from 2 to 8 May 2022 residents of metro areas may experience power interruptions during routine maintenance.

According to the city this is to ensure there is reliable electricity supply and good management of their public infrastructure.

“We encourage residents to always double check on the city’s social media channels to see if their area will be affected by the regular electricity maintenance during the week,” read the statement.

Those affected by the power interruptions would receive door-to door-notices.

Here is the planned routine electricity maintenance.

DATEAREALOCATION/STREETSTARTCOMPLETION FORECAST
3 MayPanoramaUys Krige, Tygerberg Office Park – POSTPONED08:0014:30
4 MayWoodridgeFlamingo Road, Dune Drive, Dune Lane, Duiker Street, Bergsig Drive, Loop Street08:0018:00
4 MayParowProvident, Kompanje, Tierberg and vicinity08:0014:00
4 MayDurbanvilleVlei, Van Der Stel, Maree08:0018:00
4 MayGordons BayFaure Marine, Harbour Island08:3018:00
4 MayWynbergWaterloo09:0015:00
4 MayWynbergCavan09:0015:00
4 MaySalt RiverLoco17:0022:00
5 MayGordons BayBreakwater, The Boardwalk08:0018:00
5 MayGordons BayHarbour Island, Il Ponte, Antigua Island, St Martins, Faure Marine08:0018:00
5 MayPhilippiSchaap Substation, Highwater Substation and surrounds08:3016:00
7 MayParow IndustriaSondor Performance Foam (Junction Street)08:0018:00
7 MaySea PointTramway Road and surrounds22:0000:00
8 MaySea PointTramway Road and surrounds00:0006:00
8 MaySomerset WestVenning, St James, Dirkie Uys, Reitz, Bright, St James Square, Audas St06:0018:00
8 MaySomerset WestWeber, Helderzicht, Centenary06:0018:00
8 MaySomerset WestOld Paardevlei Road, Nobel Road, Cyclonite Road06:0018:00
8 MayOtteryBarbestyn, Merwe, Crescent Road, John Tyers Close, Enslin, Shawcamp Road06:0016:00
8 MayClaremontCorwin, Wodin, Protea and vicinity06:0014:00
8 MayGoodwoodDingle, Hamilton, Fisher08:0013:00
From the City of Cape Town.

However, residents should note that these might be subject to change due to weather or unpredictable circumstances.

The city said in an event of load shedding, particularly from stage 3 maintenance work will be cancelled.

They urge residents to switch off appliances at the wall socket ahead of maintenance to reduce the risk of damage caused by power surges.

“The supply could be restored at any time, therefore residents should remember to treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the interruption,” the statement read.

