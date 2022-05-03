Parts of Cape Town may be without electricity this week, says the city

Citizen Reporter

The City of Cape Town has begun conducting electricity maintenance this week in various parts of the metro areas.

The city has announced that from 2 to 8 May 2022 residents of metro areas may experience power interruptions during routine maintenance.

According to the city this is to ensure there is reliable electricity supply and good management of their public infrastructure.

“We encourage residents to always double check on the city’s social media channels to see if their area will be affected by the regular electricity maintenance during the week,” read the statement.

Those affected by the power interruptions would receive door-to door-notices.

Here is the planned routine electricity maintenance.

DATE AREA LOCATION/STREET START COMPLETION FORECAST 3 May Panorama Uys Krige, Tygerberg Office Park – POSTPONED 08:00 14:30 4 May Woodridge Flamingo Road, Dune Drive, Dune Lane, Duiker Street, Bergsig Drive, Loop Street 08:00 18:00 4 May Parow Provident, Kompanje, Tierberg and vicinity 08:00 14:00 4 May Durbanville Vlei, Van Der Stel, Maree 08:00 18:00 4 May Gordons Bay Faure Marine, Harbour Island 08:30 18:00 4 May Wynberg Waterloo 09:00 15:00 4 May Wynberg Cavan 09:00 15:00 4 May Salt River Loco 17:00 22:00 5 May Gordons Bay Breakwater, The Boardwalk 08:00 18:00 5 May Gordons Bay Harbour Island, Il Ponte, Antigua Island, St Martins, Faure Marine 08:00 18:00 5 May Philippi Schaap Substation, Highwater Substation and surrounds 08:30 16:00 7 May Parow Industria Sondor Performance Foam (Junction Street) 08:00 18:00 7 May Sea Point Tramway Road and surrounds 22:00 00:00 8 May Sea Point Tramway Road and surrounds 00:00 06:00 8 May Somerset West Venning, St James, Dirkie Uys, Reitz, Bright, St James Square, Audas St 06:00 18:00 8 May Somerset West Weber, Helderzicht, Centenary 06:00 18:00 8 May Somerset West Old Paardevlei Road, Nobel Road, Cyclonite Road 06:00 18:00 8 May Ottery Barbestyn, Merwe, Crescent Road, John Tyers Close, Enslin, Shawcamp Road 06:00 16:00 8 May Claremont Corwin, Wodin, Protea and vicinity 06:00 14:00 8 May Goodwood Dingle, Hamilton, Fisher 08:00 13:00 From the City of Cape Town.

However, residents should note that these might be subject to change due to weather or unpredictable circumstances.

The city said in an event of load shedding, particularly from stage 3 maintenance work will be cancelled.

They urge residents to switch off appliances at the wall socket ahead of maintenance to reduce the risk of damage caused by power surges.

“The supply could be restored at any time, therefore residents should remember to treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the interruption,” the statement read.

