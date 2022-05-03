Parts of Cape Town may be without electricity this week, says the city

The City of Cape Town has begun conducting electricity maintenance this week in various parts of the metro areas.
The city has announced that from 2 to 8 May 2022 residents of metro areas may experience power interruptions during routine maintenance.
According to the city this is to ensure there is reliable electricity supply and good management of their public infrastructure.
“We encourage residents to always double check on the city’s social media channels to see if their area will be affected by the regular electricity maintenance during the week,” read the statement.
Those affected by the power interruptions would receive door-to door-notices.
Here is the planned routine electricity maintenance.
|DATE
|AREA
|LOCATION/STREET
|START
|COMPLETION FORECAST
|3 May
|Panorama
|Uys Krige, Tygerberg Office Park – POSTPONED
|08:00
|14:30
|4 May
|Woodridge
|Flamingo Road, Dune Drive, Dune Lane, Duiker Street, Bergsig Drive, Loop Street
|08:00
|18:00
|4 May
|Parow
|Provident, Kompanje, Tierberg and vicinity
|08:00
|14:00
|4 May
|Durbanville
|Vlei, Van Der Stel, Maree
|08:00
|18:00
|4 May
|Gordons Bay
|Faure Marine, Harbour Island
|08:30
|18:00
|4 May
|Wynberg
|Waterloo
|09:00
|15:00
|4 May
|Wynberg
|Cavan
|09:00
|15:00
|4 May
|Salt River
|Loco
|17:00
|22:00
|5 May
|Gordons Bay
|Breakwater, The Boardwalk
|08:00
|18:00
|5 May
|Gordons Bay
|Harbour Island, Il Ponte, Antigua Island, St Martins, Faure Marine
|08:00
|18:00
|5 May
|Philippi
|Schaap Substation, Highwater Substation and surrounds
|08:30
|16:00
|7 May
|Parow Industria
|Sondor Performance Foam (Junction Street)
|08:00
|18:00
|7 May
|Sea Point
|Tramway Road and surrounds
|22:00
|00:00
|8 May
|Sea Point
|Tramway Road and surrounds
|00:00
|06:00
|8 May
|Somerset West
|Venning, St James, Dirkie Uys, Reitz, Bright, St James Square, Audas St
|06:00
|18:00
|8 May
|Somerset West
|Weber, Helderzicht, Centenary
|06:00
|18:00
|8 May
|Somerset West
|Old Paardevlei Road, Nobel Road, Cyclonite Road
|06:00
|18:00
|8 May
|Ottery
|Barbestyn, Merwe, Crescent Road, John Tyers Close, Enslin, Shawcamp Road
|06:00
|16:00
|8 May
|Claremont
|Corwin, Wodin, Protea and vicinity
|06:00
|14:00
|8 May
|Goodwood
|Dingle, Hamilton, Fisher
|08:00
|13:00
However, residents should note that these might be subject to change due to weather or unpredictable circumstances.
The city said in an event of load shedding, particularly from stage 3 maintenance work will be cancelled.
They urge residents to switch off appliances at the wall socket ahead of maintenance to reduce the risk of damage caused by power surges.
“The supply could be restored at any time, therefore residents should remember to treat all electrical installations as live for the full duration of the interruption,” the statement read.
