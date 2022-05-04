JSC makes calls for written submissions to scrutinise Justice Maya for DCJ position

Siyanda Ndlovu

The Judicial service commission has made calls to the public to make written submissions on the suitability of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) President Justice Mandisa Maya for appointment as the Deputy Chief Justice.

Back in February, the JSC recommended Maya for the position of Chief Justice, a move that President Cyril Ramaphosa went against and instead appointed Justice Raymond Zondo.

With Justice Zondo’s promotion, meaning that the position of Deputy Chief Justice became vacant.

Ramaphosa then indicated his intention to nominate Maya for the position of Deputy Chief Justice.

“Law bodies, members of the public, and all other institutions with an interest in the work of the JSC are invited to make written submissions, if any, on the suitability or otherwise of Justice Maya for appointment as the Deputy Chief Justice and any other information which they deem to be relevant to the selection process.” the JSC said in a statement on Wednesday.

“These comments should be directed to the Secretariat of the JSC at YVanniekerk@judiciary.org.za and TPhaahlamohlaka@judiciary.org.za Cc: JSC@judiciary.org.za Comments must reach the Secretariat by no later than 26 May 2022.”

Maya has been described as a trailblazer in the judiciary due to her impressive track record.

The 58-year-old is regarded as “a woman of firsts” because she was one of the first women judges on the Eastern Cape High Court, the first black woman to be appointed to the SCA, the first woman deputy president of the court, and later, the first woman president of the SCA.

She has also received three honorary doctorates and was recently appointed as the Chancellor of the University of Mpumalanga.