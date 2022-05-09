Daily news update: ANC conference, arrests in Hillary Gardee case, Baloyi and Moodey’s ActionSA leadership roles

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

The credentials report was yet to be adopted by the plenary at the ANC provincial elective conference in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

The conference is expected to officially conclude on Monday following delays due to the verification process for credentials of delegates and court interdicts.

However, the ANC says there is nothing that suggests that “the conference is collapsing”.

Addressing the media on Sunday, ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the governing party needs to be thorough during the process of credentials.

Bongani Baloyi (left) and John Moodey have been appointed to new positions within ActionSA. Photo: Twitter/ActionSA

ActionSA has appointed former Democratic Alliance (DA) members John Moodey and Bongani Baloyi to leadership positions in the party.

This was announced by ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba on Sunday morning.

Moodey is taking up the role of the party’s National Director of Operations.

Baloyi will be the new Gauteng Provincial Chairperson, the position previously held by Moodey.

King Misuzulu ka-Zwelithini. Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Sandile Ndlovu

Amazulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has reassured his supporters and warned his naysayers against listening to claims that he will be removed from the throne.

“No one will remove me from my throne and I am not in a rush to go anywhere,” said the King, referring to the fact that he is not anxious to rush his official coronation.

The king spoke at an event held to commemorate the one-year anniversary of his mother’s passing held at her Kwakhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma on Saturday.

Two more suspects have been arrested in the Hillary Gardee murder case. According to reports, the suspects will appear in the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 9 May 2022.

According to City Press, both suspects are well connected. One works in the Mpumalanga provincial legislature, while the other is reportedly the adopted son of an eminent politician.

The men cannot be named until they appear in court.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) welcomed these arrests in a statement where they also promised to give the police the space needed to do their jobs.

Siyabonga Zubane played Sdumo on Mzansi Magic telenovela Gomora | Picture: Instagram

Mzansi Magic soapie, Gomora was a hit and as a result, the stars of the show became instant favourites with fans. So it comes as no surprise that fans took the time out to reminisce about Sdumo from Gomora after news of the death of the actor behind the character, Siyabonga Zubane.

TshisaLIVE reports that the 23-year-old died on Saturday.

Although Zubane played the role of car hijacker and criminal on the Mzansi Magic telenovela, he also provided some comic relief on the show which made the audience fall in love with the character Sdumo.

While his cause of death remained unknown at the time of writing, several reports state that he is believed to have taken his own life.